Shaftesbury : INDEPENDENT LABEL MARKET COMES TO CARNABY STREET

An exclusive Independent Label Market event will take place on Carnaby Street, Sunday 18th July as part of Soho Music Month festival.

Founders of some of the most exciting independent record labels will sell a special selection of records from limited edition runs, to coveted coloured vinyl. The Independent Label Market will curate an incredible line-up from both sides of the Atlantic including 4AD, Absurd Scam, Bella Union, Circadian Rhythms, Domino, Fire, Mute, Polarface, Rhythm Section, Scuffed, Soul Jazz, Stereo Brain, Timehri, Touching Bass, Tulle Collective, Unit 9 and Woman in CTRL.

Look out for market specials: Bella Union bring deluxe gold vinyl versions of Jonathan Wilson's Rare Birds, as well as RSD titles like Danish duo Our Broken Garden and Tiny Ruins' debut LP. Screen print versions of Piroshka's first album Brickbat and signed copies of Jambinai's recent Onda will be available. Pick up the last remaining copies of the Scuffed 2020 sampler, featuring tracks from Stones Taro, Dubrunner, Heritage, and Joe Craven from Scuffed's stall. Fresh from her sold-out debut headline show, Demae has copies of her soul-tingling EP 'Life Works Out...Usually' plus the last few t-shirts at the Touching Bass stall. Rhythm Section brings Seductive Neo-Soul 12' from Jerome Thomas. 'That Secret Sauce' is hot off the press. Get your hands on signed copies of Last Japan's 'Exhale ft. Killa P/Teflon' release from Circadian Rhythms and so much more.

Providing the soundtrack will be local independent radio station Soho Radio, who will broadcast live from the market with a lineup of DJs. Taking over the decks will be Simone Marie, known for her eclectic mix of genres including Rock n'roll, electronica, indie and psychedelica, DJ Kobayashi with music from all around the world, and Dom Ore, who celebrates the sounds of afro-beat, disco, jazz, funk, soul and boogie.

Soho Radio will also be hosting labels from the market as part of an ILM residency in the week leading up to the event, expect special one-off shows from Mute, Bella Union, Polarface, Scuffed and Tulle Collective. See www.sohoradiolondon.com for the full line-up.

Soho is known for its rich music heritage and some of the best independent record stores in London can be found in nearby Berwick Street and Poland Street including Sister Ray, Sounds of the Universe, Reckless Records and Phonica.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, Retail Director at Shaftesbury says: 'We are pleased to bring Independent Label Market, Soho Radio and Carnaby together for what will be a community celebration of vinyl, independent businesses and people in music'.

Joe Daniel, Co-founder, Independent Label Market: 'We are delighted to be working with Soho Music Month once again to bring another fantastic day of music and vinyl culture to the heart of Soho. It's a real thrill to be hosting Independent Label Market on Carnaby Street, an area steeped in British music history and we look forward to being a part of it by showcasing some of the most exciting and innovative record labels in the UK'

Rachael Bird, Soho Radio: 'What's not to love - music and Soho combined. We're excited to be a part of the Independent Label Market on Carnaby Street, bringing along three of our hugely talented DJs. Our roster of talent is one to celebrate and show off, and we are thrilled to be participating in this event.'

Visitors can donate to charity partner Youth Music at the tap point located at 57 Carnaby Street.

For the full Soho Music Month programme visit https://www.carnaby.co.uk/musicmonth-2021/

Sunday 18 July 2021. 12pm - 6pm

Location: Carnaby Street, Soho, London, W1

@CarnabyLondon / @ThisIsSoho / Carnaby.co.uk / ThisIsSoho.co.uk

Carnaby

Carnaby is in the heart of London's West End, where over 100 retail brands of quality and distinction and over 60 independent restaurants, cafes and bars can be found across 14 streets, including the world famous Carnaby Street. Carnaby is a unique and iconic experiential shopping, dining and leisure destination.

Soho

Soho is the creative hub of London's West End with a vibrant mix of independent and concept fashion stores, restaurants and bars. Shaftesbury's Soho portfolio includes 39 shops and 31 restaurants, bars and cafes across several Soho streets including Berwick St, Broadwick St, Denman Street and Brewer Street.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury owns and manages a 16 acre property portfolio in the liveliest parts of London's West End. The portfolio comprises of restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops, extending to apartments and offices in the highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations of Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, together with substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia. All our properties are close to the main West End Underground stations, and within ten minutes' walk of the two West End transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line, at Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street. @shaftesburyplc / shaftesbury.co.uk

Independent Label Market

Since launching in London in 2011, ILM has brought together hundreds of independent record labels across the UK and in Paris, Berlin, Hamburg, Barcelona, Rome, Brooklyn, LA, Toronto and Tokyo to sell their fresh vinyl produce directly to the public at that traditional goods exchange - a market stall. They are celebrating their 10th Anniversary in style with a series of special events showcasing the diversity of independent music from the World's most eclectic and innovative record labels. @indielabelmkt

Soho Radio

From its grass-roots founding in 2014, Soho Radio has grown to be an influential voice and amplifier for music and culture, bringing together people from Soho, London, the UK and globally. Encompassing a community-driven radio station, an industry-leading podcast studio, artist management and live events production team, Soho Radio breaks its own boundaries at every opportunity. Soho Radio broadcasts 250+ shows a month live from Soho and New York to the world, featuring two channels: Soho & NYC + Culture. www.sohoradiolondon.com @sohoradio

Youth Music

We believe every young person should have the chance to change their life through music. Yet our research shows many can't because of who they are, where they're from or what they're going through. Our insights, influence and investment in grassroots organisations and to young people themselves means that more 0-25-year-olds can make, learn and earn in music.

Youth Music is a national charity funded thanks to the National Lottery via Arts Council England, players of People's Postcode Lottery and support from partners, fundraisers and donors. Between 2019/20 projects funded by Youth Music reached 82,269 children and young people. Instagram- @youthmusic_charity

About Soho Music Month

This summer, #SohoMusicMonth returns to Carnaby and Soho and everyone's invited! The free month-long celebration takes place throughout July and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on the area's rich and vibrant music history. Visitors will able to enjoy a series of events such as the Independent Label Market down Carnaby Street, as well as exclusive pop-ups from Ronnie Wood, Museum of Youth Culture and Creative Media Network, countless in-store activations, competitions, music tours, art exhibitions, talks with influential Soho faces and exclusive, limited-edition products. Brand activations include live music from Gypsy Dynamite at Cahoots Underground bar, a limited edition 'BlackPink' cocktail from Korean spot Jinjuu, a pop-up vinyl shop at Oliver Spencer, exclusively designed tints from Moscot and for a bit of fun Kaleido Rolls are giving away a free roll to those who dare to give the name of a song with the word 'roll' in its title. Other brands include, Ain't Nothin' But, Bread Ahead, GANNI, Polpo, Ugly Dumpling, size?, Pastaio, adidas plus many more.

Check out https://www.carnaby.co.uk/musicmonth-2021/for more information.