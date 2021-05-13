Shaftesbury : SEVEN DIALS MARKET CELEBRATES NEW ENTRANTS

Shaftesbury has announced that KERB's Seven Dials Market will be officially re-opening on 17 May with the addition of four new independent traders, adding to the destination's signature 'tastes like London' spirit.

Sharing roots in London's streets and markets, the new operators include Filipino-inspired Bong Bong's Manila Kanteen, an operator which launched in 2014 on Hoxton Street and will now bring its popular Crispy Pata Pancakes to the Seven Dials Market community; Bad Boy Pizza Society with its New York style pizzas either by the slice or in 22' servings; an innovative twist on classic fish cookery from BAIT; and Smoke & Bones, serving up a Texas-style BBQ with a menu that celebrates the region's favourite food.

To complement the refreshed line-up, Seven Dials Market's bar will also reopen on 17 May, offering London's finest independent drinks producers East London Liquor Company and Gipsy Hill Brewing Company, as well as KERB lager, craft beers, exclusive house pours, craft beers, and unique cocktails.

Seven Dials Market will resume normal trading hours, with a streamlined new online booking system, spacious seating across the two floors, and a dedicated table allocation for walk-ins. A 350-seat capacity will be safely maintained throughout the market, including the newly introduced 30 alfresco dining covers. Table service, cashless transactions, and custom KERB hand-sanitiser stations have also been implemented, as well as a one-way entrance and exit system.

Commenting on the new Seven Dials Market traders, Julia Wilkinson, Restaurant Director at Shaftesbury, said: 'It is great to be working with a team like KERB who are passionate about the new and exciting street food concepts here in London, and we are thrilled we can provide the platform for these emerging operators to showcase their diverse concepts and international flavours. The much-anticipated re-opening of indoor hospitality provides the perfect timing for KERB to introduce four new traders, and we look forward to seeing the Seven Dials Market community spring back to life amongst our wider dining offering.'

Petra Barran, Founder of KERB and Seven Dials Market added: 'Seven Dials Market is all about adventures in food and drink and we're excited to be serving even more of this up with the arrival of some new kids to the place. Bong Bong's, BAIT, Smoke & Bones and Bad Boy Pizza Society each come with something juicy to add to the mix - all independent, all looking to grow and all looking forward to cooking for a whole new audience. The place is going to be buzzing - and we're ready for you all!'

The announcement of Seven Dials Market's new trades follows the return of Seven Dials Unplugged in April, an initiative which is providing a taste of outdoor live music throughout the destination's iconic streets. The alfresco acoustic sets, performed by seven up-and-coming UK-based artists, will take place on select Saturdays in Seven Dials, to safely encourage visitors back to enjoy the West End village.

Seven Dials is also continuing its timed road closures and will maintain additional outdoor seating throughout the village, along with a one-way foot-traffic system in Neal's Yard and additional cyclist parking spaces.

For Seven Dials Market reservations, visit this link.

*Seven Dials Market's opening hours are:

Monday - Saturday: 12-11PM

Sunday: 12-6PM

Ends

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury owns and manages a 16-acre property portfolio in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on restaurants, leisure and retail in the highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations of Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, together with substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

The portfolio comprises 611 restaurants, cafés, pubs and shops, extending to 1.1 million sq. ft., 624 apartments and 0.4 million sq. ft. of offices. All our properties are close to the main West End Underground stations, and within ten minutes' walk of the two West End transport hubs for the Elizabeth Line, at Tottenham Court Road and Bond Street.

Seven Dials

Seven Dials is home to 95 shops, including international flagships and concept stores, renowned beauty and grooming salons as well as over 50 vibrant cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs. The area comprises of Monmouth Street, Earlham Street, Neal Street, Short's Gardens, Neal's Yard, Endell Street, Shelton Street, Mercer Street and the Seven Dials monument. Combined with two luxury hotels, five theatres, two private members clubs, a large number of apartments and offices, Seven Dials is a unique retail and leisure destination in the heart of London. www.sevendials.co.uk

KERB

We founded KERB in 2012 with people and street food at our heart. Today our model focuses on 3 areas: incubator, food hall operator and event caterer. We are a business that powers other businesses and we do this with a spirit that values independence, entrepreneurialism and collaboration. Our mission is to create opportunity and joy through great food, from the kerb up via brilliant food, a diverse ecosystem, incubation & acceleration and exceptional hospitality.

About Seven Dials Market

Seven Dials Market is KERB's first permanent home, bringing together an intriguing line-up of independent food businesses, all with roots in London's streets and markets. The space will celebrate and promote the vast expression of our city's many cultures via its glorious array of food and the talents behind it.

Seven Dials Market is an all-day dining destination, catering to visitors from brunch to dinner, while also providing a central London location to buy from local producers within Seven Dial's Market's Cucumber Alley. Born out of a passion for food and the city, Seven Dials Market is gunning for Michelin star street food whilst developing an ecosystem where a selection of independent food businesses are given the ingredients to thrive, while occupying the space between street food and the full restaurant experience.

KERB has an ongoing commitment to improving its sustainable practices and reducing its carbon footprint at Seven Dials Market and across the five street food markets. Through the partnership with the Sustainable Restaurant Association, all KERB traders must comply with sustainable practices focused on their sourcing, society and environment. Seven Dials Market further shows commitment to a more sustainable future through its innovative waste management system, The Rothenburg, which can hold up to 9.9 tonnes of waste all of which is turned into biodiesel.