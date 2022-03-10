Shagrir Vehicle Services : GoTo Global Presentation

Disclaimer

The Information included in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or to contain all information on GoTo Global Mobility and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), and its business, and is given to you only for the provision of general, concise and preliminary information.

The information included in this presentation does not substitute for reviewing information about the Company and its business included in SHAGRIR GROUP VEHICLE SERVICES LTD financial reports as published on www.magna.isa.gov.il.

This presentation includes forecasts, estimates, assessments, and other information pertaining to future evets and/or matters. No representation or undertaking is given regarding the realization or reasonableness of any forecasts regarding the future chances of the Company. The forward-looking information in the presentation, as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may appear differently than expected, or may be affected by factors that cannot be assessed in advance.

This presentation is not an offer nor invitation to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company. This presentation and anything contained herein is not a basis for any contract or undertaking and are not to be relied upon in such context. The information provided in the presentation is not a basis for the making of any investment decision, nor a recommendation or opinion, nor a substitute for the discretion of a potential investor.

This presentation has been prepared to provide preliminary information about the company to a limited number of prospective sophisticated and experienced investors, to assist them in determining whether they have an interest in investing in the company. No legally binding obligations will be created, implied, or inferred from this presentation.

The information in this presentation, which does not purport to be comprehensive, has not been independently verified as to accuracy or completeness by the Company. The presentation does not constitute or serves as a substitute for an audit, due diligence, or a similar review. It also does not purport to give or serve as a substitute for legal, tax, or financial advice.

With the exception of trademarks owned by the Company and/or trademarks which the Company has rights to use, any trademarks mentioned in this presentation are the property of their owners and are used in the presentation for the sole purpose of understanding the context.