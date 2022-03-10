Log in
    SHGR   IL0011383796

SHAGRIR GROUP VEHICLE SERVICES LTD

(SHGR)
  
Shagrir Vehicle Services : GoTo Global Presentation

03/10/2022 | 10:44am EST
GoTo Global

Pre IPO Investor Virtual Event

10th of March 2022

Disclaimer

The Information included in this presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or to contain all information on GoTo Global Mobility and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), and its business, and is given to you only for the provision of general, concise and preliminary information.

The information included in this presentation does not substitute for reviewing information about the Company and its business included in SHAGRIR GROUP VEHICLE SERVICES LTD financial reports as published on www.magna.isa.gov.il.

This presentation includes forecasts, estimates, assessments, and other information pertaining to future evets and/or matters. No representation or undertaking is given regarding the realization or reasonableness of any forecasts regarding the future chances of the Company. The forward-looking information in the presentation, as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may appear differently than expected, or may be affected by factors that cannot be assessed in advance.

This presentation is not an offer nor invitation to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company. This presentation and anything contained herein is not a basis for any contract or undertaking and are not to be relied upon in such context. The information provided in the presentation is not a basis for the making of any investment decision, nor a recommendation or opinion, nor a substitute for the discretion of a potential investor.

This presentation has been prepared to provide preliminary information about the company to a limited number of prospective sophisticated and experienced investors, to assist them in determining whether they have an interest in investing in the company. No legally binding obligations will be created, implied, or inferred from this presentation.

The information in this presentation, which does not purport to be comprehensive, has not been independently verified as to accuracy or completeness by the Company. The presentation does not constitute or serves as a substitute for an audit, due diligence, or a similar review. It also does not purport to give or serve as a substitute for legal, tax, or financial advice.

With the exception of trademarks owned by the Company and/or trademarks which the Company has rights to use, any trademarks mentioned in this presentation are the property of their owners and are used in the presentation for the sole purpose of understanding the context.

MeettheGoToLeadership

The GoTo Leadership team will walk you through the GoTo proven multimodal business model,

Proprietary technology and operational set up.

The opportunity

$675B Shared Mobility Market by 2025

20% in Europe

Global shared mobility market

(in billion of US dollars)

$1,180

$1,011

$843

$675

$506

$421

$336

$251

*Global shared mobility market forecast 2021-2028, Statista, April 2021. Includes: rail, public transportation, ride hailing, ride pooling, car sharing and micro mobility sharing, car rental

Vehicle Ownership isn't working

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shagrir Group Vehicle Services Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 181 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net income 2020 7,77 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
Net Debt 2020 6,03 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 192 M 58,9 M 58,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 385
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Michael Chief Executive Officer
Oren Oved Pasha Chief Financial Officer
Yossi Ben-Shalom Chairman
Ran Gabay Vice President-Operations & Services
Yaron Dor Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAGRIR GROUP VEHICLE SERVICES LTD3.91%59
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-13.51%9 917
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.3.97%7 759
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-17.94%4 618
H&R BLOCK, INC.4.75%4 061
HOMESERVE PLC-26.01%2 868