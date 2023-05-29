Advanced search
    SHJS   PK0011201016

SHAHTAJ SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

(SHJS)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
42.50 PKR   +3.38%
06:33aShahtaj Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-03-2023
PU
01/30Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/30Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Shahtaj Sugar Mills : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31-03-2023

05/29/2023 | 06:33am EDT
SHAHTAJ

SUGAR MILLS LIMITED

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(UN-AUDITED)

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED

31 MARCH 2023

Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited

Contents

Company Information

02

Directors' Report to the Members (English)

03

Directors' Report to the Members (Urdu)

06

Independent Auditor's Review Report

07

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

08

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)

10

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)

11

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity (Un-audited)

12

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (Un-audited)

13

Selected Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements (Un-audited)

14

Company Information

Board of Directors

Mr. Toqueer Nawaz

Chairman

Mr. Muneer Nawaz

Chief Executive

Mr. M. Naeem

Mrs. Samia Shahnawaz Idris

Mr. Rashed Amjad Khalid

Mr. Abid Nawaz

Ms. Ava Ardeshir Cowasjee

Mr. Suleman Lalani

J.S.I.L

Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad

S.L.I.C.

Mr. Sheikh Asim Rafiq

N.I.T.

Company Secretary

Mr. Jamil Ahmad Butt, FCMA

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Waqar Ahmad, FCA

Audit Committee

Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad

Chairman

Mr. Toqueer Nawaz

Mr. M. Naeem

Mr. Rashed Amjad Khalid

Human Resource &

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Muhammad Salman Hussain Chawala* Chairman

Mr. Muneer Nawaz

Mr. M. Naeem

Mr. Rashed Amjad Khalid

Head Office

72/C-1, M. M. Alam Road,

Gulberg III, Lahore - 54660.

Phone

:

(042)

3571 0482 - 84

Fax

:

(042)

3571 1904

Website

:

www.shahtajsugar.com

E-mail

:

mail@shahtajsugar.com

Production Facility

Mandi Bahauddin - 50400.

Phone

:

(0546)

501 147 - 49

(0546)

508 047 - 48

Fax

:

(0546)

501 768

E-mail

:

mills@shahtajsugar.com

Auditors

Riaz Ahmad & Company

Chartered Accountants,

10-B, Saint Mary Park,

Main Boulevard, Gulberg-III,

Lahore - 54660.

Legal Advisor

Mr. Ras Tariq Chowdhary,

52 - Ravi Block, Fort Green,

Canal Road, Lahore.

Share Registrar

JWAFFS Registrar Services (Private) Limited, Suite No. 407 - 408,

4th Floor, Al-Ameera Centre, Shahrah-e-Iraq, Saddar, Karachi.

Bankers

United Bank Limited

Habib Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

Bank AL-Habib Limited

JS Bank Limited

Allied Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Soneri Bank Limited

Registered Office

19, Dockyard Road,

West Wharf, Karachi - 74000.

Phone

:

(021)

3231 3934 - 38

Fax

:

(021)

3231 0623

E-mail

:

jamilbutt@shahtaj.com

*Mr. Muhammad Salman Hussain Chawala resigned since 16 January 2023.

2

Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited

Directors' Report to the Members

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the un-audited condensed interim financial statements for the six month period

ended 31 March 2023.

.

Operational performance of the present crushing season as compared with that of last year is produced below:

31 March

Production Data

2023

2022

Start of Season

25.11.2022

20.11.2021

End of Season

08.03.2023

25.03.2022

Duration

Days

103

126

Sugarcane Crushed

(M. Tons)

786,325

1,031,923

Production:

Sugar

(M. Tons)

77,600

91,603

Molasses

(M. Tons)

32,644

45,786

Recovery:

Sugar

%

9.87

8.88

Molasses

%

4.15

4.44

We were able to produce 77,600 M. Tons of sugar i-e lower by about 15% than last season after crushing available sugarcane of our own area as well as from adjoining areas. The sugarcane crushed for the season was decreased because of lesser availability of sugarcane due to decrease in area under cultivation and less yield per acre. We endeavored our best to procure maximum sugarcane from the outside areas to maximize the production but could not succeed due to lower sugarcane availability. In this season, only 9% of sugarcane was purchased from outside areas. However, recovery percentage of sugar was much better as compared with the corresponding period of last year due to healthy sugarcane crop with high sucrose contents and better weather conditions.

The Government of Punjab increased the notified minimum purchase price of sugarcane for the season from Rs. 225/- to Rs. 300/- per 40 kg. Due to significant increase in minimum purchase price of sugarcane to Rs. 300/- per 40 Kg, the average sugarcane procurement cost for the season was Rs. 308.14/- per 40 Kg as compared with Rs. 240.83/- per 40 Kg of corresponding season of year 2021-2022. This is almost 28% more as compared with the last season. This increase in sugarcane purchase cost would affect the financial performance of the company.

Sugar price during the six month period was less than the corresponding period due to production glut and oversupply of sugar in the market. To overcome this situation the Government has allowed overall 250,000 MT export of sugar, Punjab's share was 61%. However, export quota was very nominal keeping in view the excess carryover stocks of sugar of previous season. Further molasses price during the period under review was better as compared to corresponding period due to high international prices of ethanol.

For the six month period, your Company recorded a turnover of Rs. 5,721.688 million as against Rs. 3,630.642 million in the corresponding period of 2022. The cost of sales was Rs. 5,054.506 million as against Rs. 3,080.510 million of the corresponding period. Thus, the Company has a gross profit of Rs. 667.182 million for the six month period ended 31 March 2023 as against a gross profit of Rs. 550.132 million of the corresponding period. The gross margin for the period was 11.66% as compared with 15.15% of the corresponding period. The significant decrease in gross margin was due to increase in the prices of raw and packing materials because of inflationary impact due to devaluation of PKR. The net profit has been recorded to Rs. 86.916 million against the profit of Rs. 148.112 million of the corresponding period. The earnings per share is Rs. 7.24 against Rs. 12.33 of corresponding period of 2022. The finance cost for the period was Rs. 273.022 million as against Rs. 173.610 million of the corresponding period due to high utilization of banking facilities and drastic increase in policy rate. The country is in the grip of highest ever inflation which has also affected our profitability and rest of the industry. The SBP policy rate is at its highest level of 21% because of which there has been significant increase in the financial cost both for the quarter and the half year. This high level of inflation and financial cost would have an impact on the annual results.

For the three month period ended 31 March 2023, your Company recorded a turnover of Rs. 3,890.231 million as against Rs. 2,067.293 million in the corresponding period of 2022. The cost of sales was Rs. 3,476.171 million as against Rs. 1,818.707 million of the corresponding period. Thus, the Company has a gross profit of Rs. 414.060 million for the three month period

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 10:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
