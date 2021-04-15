Log in
SHAKE SHACK INC.

(SHAK)
Shake Shack : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

04/15/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), will release First Quarter 2021 financial results on May 6, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction with the earnings release, Shake Shack will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Tara Comonte, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until May 13, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13718230.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.shakeshack.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to approximately 320 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 107 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 738 M - -
Net income 2021 2,58 M - -
Net cash 2021 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 103x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 573 M 4 573 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,00x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 7 429
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart SHAKE SHACK INC.
Duration : Period :
Shake Shack Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAKE SHACK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 110,63 $
Last Close Price 117,18 $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Randall Garutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tara M. Comonte President & Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Harris Meyer Chairman
Dave Harris Chief Information Officer
Zachary Koff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAKE SHACK INC.38.22%4 573
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.33%171 834
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.9.37%42 743
YUM! BRANDS, INC.8.84%35 455
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.4.87%25 170
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.7.48%20 042
