Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shake Shack Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHAK   US8190471016

SHAKE SHACK INC.

(SHAK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:19 2023-05-15 pm EDT
70.30 USD   +7.81%
08:09aShake Shack Enters Into Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital
MT
08:01aShake Shack settles with activist investor, adds independent director
RE
07:32aShake Shack Enters Into Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Shake Shack settles with activist investor, adds independent director

05/16/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Shake Shack at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York

(Reuters) - Restaurant chain Shake Shack Inc said on Tuesday it has added an independent director to its board in agreement with activist investor Engaged Capital LLC.

On May 14, the Wall Street Journal had reported that Engaged Capital was planning to launch a proxy fight for three board seats at the chain.

Shake Shack has also mutually agreed with Engaged Capital to add another director with restaurant operations experience, after appointing Jeffrey Lawrence, former finance chief at Domino's Pizza Inc, as an independent director.

According to the WSJ report, the U.S.-based shareholder activist had determined ways to double the company's profitability within two years and believes the restaurant chain should get rid of its staggered board, meaning not all directors are up for election at the same time.

However, on Tuesday, the burger chain said the activist investor would support the board's full slate of directors at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

Engaged Capital did not immediately respond to Reuters request for additional comments.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SHAKE SHACK INC.
08:09aShake Shack Enters Into Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital
MT
08:01aShake Shack settles with activist investor, adds independent director
RE
07:32aShake Shack Enters Into Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital
BU
05/15Shake Shack, Western Digital rise; Oneok, H&R Block fall
AQ
05/15Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
05/15Shake Shack Investor Engaged Capital Reportedly Seeks Three Board Seats; Shares Rise
MT
05/15Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Monday Afternoon
MT
05/15Sector Update: Consumer
MT
05/15Top Stories at Midday: Oil Industry Merger; EU Approves Microsoft/..
MT
05/15Shares of shake shack up 5.2% after report of activist investor…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAKE SHACK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 091 M - -
Net income 2023 5,34 M - -
Net cash 2023 48,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 583x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 770 M 2 770 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 11 704
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart SHAKE SHACK INC.
Duration : Period :
Shake Shack Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAKE SHACK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 70,30 $
Average target price 64,94 $
Spread / Average Target -7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall Garutti Chief Operating Officer
Katherine Fogertey Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Harris Meyer Chairman
Dave Harris Chief Information Officer
Zachary Koff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAKE SHACK INC.69.28%2 770
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION12.28%216 035
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.47.43%56 480
YUM! BRANDS, INC.8.14%38 590
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.13.28%25 861
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.12.97%22 740
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer