  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shake Shack Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHAK   US8190471016

SHAKE SHACK INC.

(SHAK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shake Shack to Participate in March Investor Conferences

03/02/2022 | 08:35am EST
Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be participating in the following March virtual investor conferences:

  • On Monday, March 7, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the J.P.Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum. The fireside chat will begin at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com on the Events & Presentations page.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to more than 240 domestic locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia and more than 125 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 950 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 78,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -290x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 940 M 2 940 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,01x
EV / Sales 2023 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 695
Free-Float 88,4%
Technical analysis trends SHAKE SHACK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall Garutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine Fogertey Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Harris Meyer Chairman
Dave Harris Chief Information Officer
Zachary Koff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAKE SHACK INC.4.09%2 940
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-10.61%178 185
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-14.89%41 710
YUM BRANDS-11.72%34 683
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.4.43%22 152
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.95%16 918