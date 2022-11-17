Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shake Shack Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHAK   US8190471016

SHAKE SHACK INC.

(SHAK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
50.74 USD   -1.34%
04:08pShake Shack to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/16Shake Shack launches 1st brand campaign
AQ
11/15Shake Shack's in-app delivery orders up 70%
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shake Shack to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/17/2022 | 04:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Company will host investor meetings at the Truist Gaming, Lodging, Leisure and Restaurants Summit in Boston, MA.

The fireside chats will be webcasted live and available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com on the Events & Presentations page.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 400 locations system-wide, including over 260 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 140 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SHAKE SHACK INC.
04:08pShake Shack to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/16Shake Shack launches 1st brand campaign
AQ
11/15Shake Shack's in-app delivery orders up 70%
AQ
11/07BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Shake Shack to $60 From $65, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/07Credit Suisse Lowers Shake Shack's PT to $57 From $61, Says 3Q Print Reflects Continued..
MT
11/07Deutsche Bank Adjusts Shake Shack Price Target to $56 From $53, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
11/04SHAKE SHACK INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
11/04Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Shake Shack to $55 From $56, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/03Wedbush Lowers Price Target for Shake Shack to $58 From $61, Maintains Outperform Ratin..
MT
11/03Transcript : Shake Shack Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAKE SHACK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 899 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 70,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -103x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 020 M 2 020 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 695
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart SHAKE SHACK INC.
Duration : Period :
Shake Shack Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAKE SHACK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 51,43 $
Average target price 54,26 $
Spread / Average Target 5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall Garutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine Fogertey Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Harris Meyer Chairman
Dave Harris Chief Information Officer
Zachary Koff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAKE SHACK INC.-28.73%2 020
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.09%199 593
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-12.68%42 318
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-11.20%34 918
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.7.56%22 430
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.5.06%19 501