Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Shake Shack Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHAK   US8190471016

SHAKE SHACK INC.

(SHAK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shake Shack to Present at the 24th Annual ICR Conference

01/05/2022 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 24th Annual ICR Conference. Presenting from the Company will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Katie Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be held virtually on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live from the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com on the Events & Presentations page.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to more than 240 domestic locations in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia and more than 125 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SHAKE SHACK INC.
09:10aShake Shack to Present at the 24th Annual ICR Conference
BU
2021Piper Sandler Adjusts Shake Shack's Price Target to $85 From $94, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
2021Shake Shack gifting fries to inconvenienced holiday travelers
AQ
2021Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Shake Shack to $77 From $80, Maintains Equal-Weight Ra..
MT
2021UBS Starts Shake Shack at Neutral With $78 Price Target
MT
2021Shake Shack making drive-thru debut in Minnesota
AQ
2021Shake Shack to Participate in Fall Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
2021NBA star collaborating with Shake Shack for LTO
AQ
2021Panera Bread to return to the public market
RE
2021Panera Bread to go public again in IPO backed by Shake Shack founder's SPAC
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAKE SHACK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 735 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,43 M - -
Net cash 2021 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -410x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 869 M 2 869 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 7 429
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart SHAKE SHACK INC.
Duration : Period :
Shake Shack Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAKE SHACK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 73,31 $
Average target price 89,06 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Randall Garutti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine Fogertey Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Harris Meyer Chairman
Dave Harris Chief Information Officer
Zachary Koff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAKE SHACK INC.1.59%2 869
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION0.16%200 643
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.-5.77%46 348
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-1.68%40 235
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-1.69%20 978
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-5.15%19 477