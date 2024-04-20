Market Closed -
Shalimar Agencies : Compliance with Regulation 13 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations) Regulations, 2015 – (Quarter IV ended 31-03-2024)
April 20, 2024 at 01:06 pm EDT
SHALIMAR AGENCIES LIMITED
(CIN NO: L151226TG1981PLC114084)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: 20-04-2024
To,
To,
To,
BSE Limited
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India
The Calcutta Stock
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy
Limited,
Exchange Limited
Towers,
205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal
7, Lyons Range,
Dalal Street,
Agastya Corporate Park,
Dalhousie,
Mumbai- 400 001
Kamani Junction, LBS Road,
Kolkata-700001, West
Kurla (West), Mumbai-400070.
Bengal
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Compliance with Regulation 13 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations) Regulations, 2015 - (Quarter IV ended 31-03-2024)
With reference to the subject cited, please find attached the following:
1. Statement of Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism under Regulation 13(3) OF SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015)
Request you take the same on records.
Thanking you.
For Shalimar Agencies Limited
Telakapalli
Manoj
Sandilya
Digitally signed by Telakapalli Manoj Sandilya
Date: 2024.04.20 22:20:44 +05'30'
Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli (DIN: 09630299)
Director
Regd off: : Plot.No 19, Sanali Spazio, Software Unit Layout, Cyber Tower Area, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Rangareddy,
Telangana, 500081. website:
www.shalimaragencieslimited.com;Email Id: shalimaragenciesltd@gmail.com
SHALIMAR AGENCIES LIMITED
(CIN NO: L151226TG1981PLC114084)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
STATEMENT OF INVESTOR GRIEVANCE REDRESSAL MECHANISM
REGULATION 13(3) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015)
Quarter ended: 31-03-2024
We are furnishing below details pertaining to Investor Complaints during the Quarter ended 31-
03-2024:
Sl. No.
Particulars
Details (in No.)
1.
No. of complaints pending at the beginning of the Quarter
Nil
2.
No. of complaints received during the Quarter
Nil
3.
No. of complaints disposed of & resolved at the end of the
Nil
Quarter
4.
No. of complaints remaining unresolved at the end of the Quarter
Nil
Request you take the same on records.
For Shalimar Agencies Limited
Telakapalli
Manoj Sandilya
Digitally signed by Telakapalli Manoj Sandilya
Date: 2024.04.20 22:21:09 +05'30'
Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli (DIN: 09630299)
Director
Regd off: : Plot.No 19, Sanali Spazio, Software Unit Layout, Cyber Tower Area, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Rangareddy,
Telangana, 500081. website:
www.shalimaragencieslimited.com;Email Id: shalimaragenciesltd@gmail.com
AARTHI CONSULTANTS PVT. LTD
(SEBI Approved Category - I Registrar & Share Transfer Agent
SEBI Registration No.INR000000379
1-2-285. Domalguda, Hyderabad - 500 029
Phone: 040- 2763 8111, 2763 4445: Fax: 040- 2763 2184
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
April 10, 2024
TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN
THIS IS TO CERTIFY THAT THE STATUS ON INVESTORS COMPLAINTS RECEIVED, REPLIED AND PENDING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SHALIMAR AGENCIES LTD FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2024 TO 31/03/2024.
Sl no
COMPANY NAME
OPENING
RECEIVED
RESOLVED
PENDING
1
SHALIMAR
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
AGENCIES LTD
For AARTHI CONSULTANTS PVT LIMITED
AUTHORISED SIGNATORY
Shalimar Agencies Ltd is an India-based company, which is engaged in providing a complete range of information technology services and solutions. The Company offers computer and related services and in the business of providing outsourcing services for all processes, sub-Processes, transactions, activities and all other work performed by business in various industries within India and across the world. This includes those process or sub processes that are enabled by information technology. It also includes data, voice or video collection and processing, call center services, including in bound and out bound calling services of all kinds, technical support, managed data center, managed technical Centre, training center, Web support back office, business or financial analysis, scientific analysis, research work and analysis, storage, disaster recovery, accounting, pay roll, inventory management, customer relationship management, enterprises resources planning and to develop software.
