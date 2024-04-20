SHALIMAR AGENCIES LIMITED

(CIN NO: L151226TG1981PLC114084)

Date: 20-04-2024

To,

To,

To,

BSE Limited

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India

The Calcutta Stock

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy

Limited,

Exchange Limited

Towers,

205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal

7, Lyons Range,

Dalal Street,

Agastya Corporate Park,

Dalhousie,

Mumbai- 400 001

Kamani Junction, LBS Road,

Kolkata-700001, West

Kurla (West), Mumbai-400070.

Bengal

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Compliance with Regulation 13 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Regulations) Regulations, 2015 - (Quarter IV ended 31-03-2024)

With reference to the subject cited, please find attached the following:

1. Statement of Investor Grievance Redressal Mechanism under Regulation 13(3) OF SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015)

Request you take the same on records.

Thanking you.

For Shalimar Agencies Limited

Telakapalli

Manoj

Sandilya

Digitally signed by Telakapalli Manoj Sandilya

Date: 2024.04.20 22:20:44 +05'30'

Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli (DIN: 09630299)

Director

Regd off: : Plot.No 19, Sanali Spazio, Software Unit Layout, Cyber Tower Area, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Rangareddy,

Telangana, 500081. website:www.shalimaragencieslimited.com;Email Id: shalimaragenciesltd@gmail.com

SHALIMAR AGENCIES LIMITED

(CIN NO: L151226TG1981PLC114084)

STATEMENT OF INVESTOR GRIEVANCE REDRESSAL MECHANISM

REGULATION 13(3) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURES REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015)

Quarter ended: 31-03-2024

We are furnishing below details pertaining to Investor Complaints during the Quarter ended 31-

03-2024:

Sl. No.

Particulars

Details (in No.)

1.

No. of complaints pending at the beginning of the Quarter

Nil

2.

No. of complaints received during the Quarter

Nil

3.

No. of complaints disposed of & resolved at the end of the

Nil

Quarter

4.

No. of complaints remaining unresolved at the end of the Quarter

Nil

Request you take the same on records.

For Shalimar Agencies Limited

Telakapalli

Manoj Sandilya

Digitally signed by Telakapalli Manoj Sandilya

Date: 2024.04.20 22:21:09 +05'30'

Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli (DIN: 09630299)

Director

Regd off: : Plot.No 19, Sanali Spazio, Software Unit Layout, Cyber Tower Area, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Rangareddy,

Telangana, 500081. website:www.shalimaragencieslimited.com;Email Id: shalimaragenciesltd@gmail.com

AARTHI CONSULTANTS PVT. LTD

(SEBI Approved Category - I Registrar & Share Transfer Agent

SEBI Registration No.INR000000379

1-2-285. Domalguda, Hyderabad - 500 029

Phone: 040- 2763 8111, 2763 4445: Fax: 040- 2763 2184

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

April 10, 2024

TO WHOMSOEVER IT MAY CONCERN

THIS IS TO CERTIFY THAT THE STATUS ON INVESTORS COMPLAINTS RECEIVED, REPLIED AND PENDING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SHALIMAR AGENCIES LTD FOR THE PERIOD 01/01/2024 TO 31/03/2024.

Sl no

COMPANY NAME

OPENING

RECEIVED

RESOLVED

PENDING

1

SHALIMAR

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

AGENCIES LTD

For AARTHI CONSULTANTS PVT LIMITED

AUTHORISED SIGNATORY

