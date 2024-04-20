SHALIMAR AGENCIES LIMITED

(CIN NO: L151226TG1981PLC114084)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Date: 20/04/2024

BSE Limited

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India

The Calcutta Stock

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy

Limited,

Exchange Limited

Towers,

205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal

7, Lyons Range,

Dalal Street,

Agastya Corporate Park,

Dalhousie,

Mumbai- 400 001

Kamani Junction, LBS Road,

Kolkata-700001, West

Kurla (West), Mumbai-400070.

Bengal

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations).

In regard to the above cited subject, we are herewith submitting Compliance Certificate issued by Practicing Company Secretary under Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for Quarter ended 31st March, 2024.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you.

For Shalimar Agencies Limited

Telakapalli Manoj Sandilya

Digitally signed by Telakapalli Manoj Sandilya Date: 2024.04.20 19:29:22 +05'30'

Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli (DIN: 09630299)

Director

Regd off: : Plot.No 19, Sanali Spazio, Software Unit Layout, Cyber Tower Area, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Rangareddy,

Telangana, 500081. website:www.shalimaragencieslimited.com;Email Id: shalimaragenciesltd@gmail.com

