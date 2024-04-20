Sub: Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations).
In regard to the above cited subject, we are herewith submitting Compliance Certificate issued by Practicing Company Secretary under Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for Quarter ended 31st March, 2024.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you.
For Shalimar Agencies Limited
Telakapalli Manoj Sandilya
Digitally signed by Telakapalli Manoj Sandilya Date: 2024.04.20 19:29:22 +05'30'
