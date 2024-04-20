SHALIMAR AGENCIES LIMITED

(CIN NO: L151226TG1981PLC114084)

Date: 20/04/2024 To, To, To, BSE Limited Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India The Calcutta Stock Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Limited, Exchange Limited Towers, 205(A), 2nd floor, Piramal 7, Lyons Range, Dalal Street, Agastya Corporate Park, Dalhousie, Mumbai- 400 001 Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kolkata-700001, West Kurla (West), Mumbai-400070. Bengal

Sub: Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations).

In regard to the above cited subject, we are herewith submitting Compliance Certificate issued by Practicing Company Secretary under Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 for Quarter ended 31st March, 2024.

For Shalimar Agencies Limited