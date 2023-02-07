Shalimar Malay : Interim Financials for Quater ended 31st Dec 2022.
Shalimar (Malay) PLC
Summarised Financial Report
for the Nine months ended
31st December 2022
SHALIMAR (MALAY) PLC
Review of operations for the period ended 31st December 2022
The minority equity investments the Company holds in Shalimar Developments Sdn. Bhd. (SDSB) is the main business of the Company. SDSB's investee company carries out palm oil plantation operations in Indonesia.
With the investee company's plantations having now exceeded its prime age, it faces new challenges in maintaining the property along with input cost escalations including that of fertilizer and fuel prices. The adverse weather conditions that prevailed also continues to impact operations. The company monitors the crude palm oil market price movements to ensure these operating and cost challenges are mitigated. The Crude Palm Oil (CPO) prices in the quarter under review compared to that of the previous year has seen a downward trend. The investee Company accordingly is focused in managing the plantation such that the long term value of the investment to its stakeholders is preserved.
The only source of income for the period is the interest income earned from the Company's short-term deposits in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the Company recorded an after tax Loss of Rs. 0.4 Mn from its operations during the period under review; compared to a profit of Rs. 20.1 Mn recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Minimum Public Holding
As previously informed, the Company is not in compliance with Rule 7.14.1 (a) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) relating to the minimum public holding requirements applicable to a company listed on the Main Board of the CSE. The Company was transferred to the 'Watch List' of the CSE on 2nd July 2018 in terms of Rule 7.14.2 (b) of the previous Listing Rules.
However, the CSE via Circular No. 03/2019 dated 3rd October 2019 amended the Listing Rules on enforcement actions applicable for non-compliance with minimum public holding requirements, which were effective from 12th September 2019. Accordingly, in terms of Rule 7.14.2 of the amended Listing Rules of the CSE, the Company was transferred to the Second Board with effect from 15th November 2019.
We wish to highlight that the objective of the voluntary offer made to all shareholders on 17th March 2011 was to acquire the entire minority shareholding as a step towards the consolidation of the oil palm plantation business. The offer documents also mentioned that upon completion of the voluntary offer, the rationale for remaining listed will be evaluated. Since the voluntary offer did not result in the acquisition of the entire minority shareholding, the Company continued to remain listed.
Taking into consideration that a voluntary offer had been made and also considering that there is no requirement for additional capital infusion to the Company and resultantly, there being no plans for issuing of new shares nor a dilution by the majority shareholder and as previously communicated to shareholders through market disclosures and Annual Reports and in terms of the revised Listing Rules, we will report the proposed course of action.
Agro Harapan Lestari (Pvt) Ltd
Managers
07th February 2023
SHALIMAR (MALAY) PLC
Statement of Profit or Loss
Quarter ended
Nine Months ended
(All figures in Sri Lankan Rupees '000)
31st December
Change
31st December
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
%
%
Dividend income
-
-
-
-
21,356
-100%
Interest income
480
124
287%
1,028
186
453%
Administrative expenses
(446)
(374)
19%
(1,413)
(1,424)
-1%
Profit / (loss) before tax for the period
34
(250)
-114%
(385)
20,118
-102%
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit / (loss) for the period
34
(250)
-114%
(385)
20,118
-102%
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
0.01
(0.05)
(0.07)
3.73
Statement of comprehensive income
Quarter ended
Nine Months ended
31st December
Change
31st December
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
%
%
Profit/ (Loss) for the period
34
(250)
-114%
(385)
20,118
-102%
Other Comprehensive Income for the period, net of
-
-
-
-
-
-
tax
Total Comprehensive Income/ (Expenses) for the
34
(250)
-114%
(385)
20,118
-102%
period, net of tax
Changes represent the percentage change in current period's results compared to corresponding period of last year. Figures in brackets indicate deductions/negative changes.
The above figures are subject to audit.
SHALIMAR (MALAY) PLC
Statement of financial position
(All figures in Sri Lankan Rupees '000)
As at
As at
31.12.2022
31.03.2022
Notes
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
174
311
Non-current financial assets
(Note 3 )
10,486,435
10,486,435
Total Non- Current Assets
10,486,609
10,486,746
Current Assets
Advances and Prepayments
732
438
Income tax receivable
764
764
Short term investments
-
8,286
Cash and cash equivalents
10,719
3,000
Total Current Assets
12,215
12,488
Total Assets
10,498,824
10,499,234
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
(Note 6)
69,401
69,401
Retained earnings
34,507
34,892
Other reserves
10,394,601
10,394,601
Total Shareholders' Funds
10,498,509
10,498,894
Current Liabilities
Provisions and Accrued Expenses
299
324
Unclaimed dividend
16
16
Total Current Liabilities
315
340
Total Liabilities
315
340
Total Equity and Liabilities
10,498,824
10,499,234
Net Asset per share (Rs.)
1,944.95
1,945.02
I certify that these financial statements are in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
(Sgd.)
Aneesh Dudeja
President / Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial statements.
Approved & signed for and on behalf of the Managers,
Approved & signed for and on behalf of the Board,
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
(Sgd.)
Rushdi Azeez
H. Selvanathan
D.C.R Gunawardena
Director
Chairman
Director
Agro Harapan Lestari (Pvt) Ltd
07th February 2023
The above figures are subject to audit.
SHALIMAR (MALAY) PLC Statement of Changes in Equity (All figures in Sri Lankan Rupees '000)
Balance as at 1st April 2021
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income for the year
Total comprehensive income for the year
Interim Dividend -2021/22
Balance as at 31st March 2022
Balance as at 1st April 2021 Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period Interim Dividend -2021/22
Balance as at 31st December 2021
Balance as at 1st April 2022 Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income for the period Total comprehensive income for the period Balance as at 31st December 2022
Figures in brackets indicate deductions/negative changes
The above figures are subject to audit.
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Stated Capital
Shareholders'
Reserve
Earnings
Funds
69,401
6,804,301
63,289
6,936,991
-
-
19,644
19,644
-
3,590,300
-
3,590,300
-
3,590,300
19,644
3,609,944
-
-
(48,041)
(48,041)
69,401
10,394,601
34,892
10,498,894
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Stated Capital
Shareholders'
Reserve
Earnings
Funds
69,401
6,804,301
63,289
6,936,991
-
-
20,118
20,118
-
-
-
-
-
-
20,118
20,118
-
-
(48,041)
(48,041)
69,401
6,804,301
35,366
6,909,068
Stated
Fair Value
Retained
Total
Shareholders
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
' Funds
69,401
10,394,601
34,892
10,498,894
-
-
(385)
(385)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(385)
(385)
69,401
10,394,601
34,507
10,498,509
