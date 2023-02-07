Shalimar Malay : Interim Financials for Quater ended 31st Dec 2022.

SHALIMAR (MALAY) PLC

Review of operations for the period ended 31st December 2022

The minority equity investments the Company holds in Shalimar Developments Sdn. Bhd. (SDSB) is the main business of the Company. SDSB's investee company carries out palm oil plantation operations in Indonesia.

With the investee company's plantations having now exceeded its prime age, it faces new challenges in maintaining the property along with input cost escalations including that of fertilizer and fuel prices. The adverse weather conditions that prevailed also continues to impact operations. The company monitors the crude palm oil market price movements to ensure these operating and cost challenges are mitigated. The Crude Palm Oil (CPO) prices in the quarter under review compared to that of the previous year has seen a downward trend. The investee Company accordingly is focused in managing the plantation such that the long term value of the investment to its stakeholders is preserved.

The only source of income for the period is the interest income earned from the Company's short-term deposits in Sri Lanka. Accordingly, the Company recorded an after tax Loss of Rs. 0.4 Mn from its operations during the period under review; compared to a profit of Rs. 20.1 Mn recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Minimum Public Holding

As previously informed, the Company is not in compliance with Rule 7.14.1 (a) of the Listing Rules of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) relating to the minimum public holding requirements applicable to a company listed on the Main Board of the CSE. The Company was transferred to the 'Watch List' of the CSE on 2nd July 2018 in terms of Rule 7.14.2 (b) of the previous Listing Rules.

However, the CSE via Circular No. 03/2019 dated 3rd October 2019 amended the Listing Rules on enforcement actions applicable for non-compliance with minimum public holding requirements, which were effective from 12th September 2019. Accordingly, in terms of Rule 7.14.2 of the amended Listing Rules of the CSE, the Company was transferred to the Second Board with effect from 15th November 2019.

We wish to highlight that the objective of the voluntary offer made to all shareholders on 17th March 2011 was to acquire the entire minority shareholding as a step towards the consolidation of the oil palm plantation business. The offer documents also mentioned that upon completion of the voluntary offer, the rationale for remaining listed will be evaluated. Since the voluntary offer did not result in the acquisition of the entire minority shareholding, the Company continued to remain listed.

Taking into consideration that a voluntary offer had been made and also considering that there is no requirement for additional capital infusion to the Company and resultantly, there being no plans for issuing of new shares nor a dilution by the majority shareholder and as previously communicated to shareholders through market disclosures and Annual Reports and in terms of the revised Listing Rules, we will report the proposed course of action.

Agro Harapan Lestari (Pvt) Ltd

Managers

07th February 2023