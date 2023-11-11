Shalimar Wires Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Shalimar Wires Industries Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 340.93 million compared to INR 310.94 million a year ago. Net income was INR 17.3 million compared to INR 12.18 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.4 compared to INR 0.28 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.4 compared to INR 0.28 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was INR 662.14 million compared to INR 602.04 million a year ago. Net income was INR 26.69 million compared to INR 12.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.62 compared to INR 0.3 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.62 compared to INR 0.3 a year ago.