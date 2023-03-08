Advanced search
    AZNOULA   KW0EQ0504799

SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)

(AZNOULA)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-06
0.1820 KWD   +0.55%
12:07aShamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : الجمعية العامة تنعقد بتاريخ 30 مارس 2023
PU
03/06Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : محضر مؤتمر المحللين
PU
03/05Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : Analyst Conference for Q4 of 2022
PU
Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : الجمعية العامة تنعقد بتاريخ 30 مارس 2023

03/08/2023 | 12:07am EST
7

7

.

ﺔ�ﻌﻤﺠﻟا ﻦﻋ نﻼﻋﻻا جذﻮﻤﻧ :14 ﻖﺤﻠﻣ -

  • Appendix (14)

ةماع - ك.م.ش ها ملاو ةقاطلل

وﻷا روزلا لامش ةك

SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

6 Discussing the Board of Directors

ة

ئم

ة س

عاطقتس ب

ةرادﻹا

سلجم

حا

قا ةشقانم

6

recommendation of a 10% transfer,

ك.د 1،516،745 هردقو غل م لداع ام يأ %10 اهردقو

equivalent to KWD 1,516,745 (one million

ةسمخو ةئامع سو افلأ

ع ةتسو ةئامسمخو نويلم)

five hundred sixteen thousand seven

ة لاملا

ةنسلا

حا رأ

اص نم (

ك رانيد نوع رأو

hundred forty-five Kuwaiti Dinars), from the

ا تحﻹا

باسح

إ

2022

مس د 31

ة هتنملا

net profit to the statutory reserve in relation

. وناقلا

to the financial year ended on 31 December

2022.

7 Discussing the Board of Directors

عقاوب ة دقن حا رأ عــــ زوتب ةرادﻹا سلجم ة صوت ةشقانم

7

recommendation for the distribution of

يﻼم ةع را) ك.د 4،400،000

امج ب مهسلل سلف 4

cash dividends of 4 fils per share, in total

نيد ـقملا

مهاسملل (

ك رانيد

فلأ ةئامع را و

KWD 4,400,000 (four million four hundred

15 هل ددحملا قاقحتسﻻا موي ة اهن

ةك

لا تﻼجس

thousand Kuwaiti Dinars) to the

عو ،ة نسلا ةماعلا ة عمجلا داقعنا خــــ رات نم لمع موي

shareholders registered on the Record Date

خــــ رات

نم

لمع

ما ا

3 دع

حا رﻻا

عــــ زوت متي

نا

which is 15 working days from the date of

لودجلا ل دعتب

ةرادﻹا سلجم ض فت و ،قاقحتسﻻا

this Annual General Meeting. The

.رمﻻا مزل اذا

مزلا

distribution of these dividends will begin 3

working days after the record date and

authorizing the Board of Directors to amend

this timeline if necessary.

8 Discussing and approving a remuneration

ءاضعأ

إ ةأفا م ف

ع ةقفاوملا دامتعاو ةشقانم

8

payment of KWD 38,000 (thirty-eight

مس د 31

ة هتنملا ة لاملا ةنسلا نع ةرادﻹا سلجم

thousand Kuwait Dinars) to the Board of

رانيد فلا نوثﻼثو ة نامث) ك.د 38،000 رادقم 2022

Directors with respect to the financial year

.(

ك

ended on 31 December 2022.

9 Approval of

authorizing the

Board of

حا را عــــ زوت ءارج ب ةاردﻻا سلجم ض فت

ع ةقفاوملا

9

Directors to distribute dividends to the

بسح يونس فصن وأ عــ ر ل ش

ةك

لا

هاسم

ع

Company's shareholders on a quarterly or

مس د 31

ة هتنملا ة لاملا ةنسلا لﻼخ ا سانم هاري ام

semi-annual basis as it deems appropriate

اقفو ة ق قح حا رأ نم عــــ زوتلا اذه نوك

نأ

ع ،2023

during the financial year ending on 31

سأرب ساسملا نودو اهيلع فراعتملا ة

ساحملا ئدا ملل

December 2023, provided that this

.ةك

لل ع فدملا لاملا

distribution is from real profits in

accordance

with

general

accepted

accounting principles without affecting the

paid-up capital of the Company.

Kuwait City - Mirqab - Khalid Ibn Al Waleed St.

د لولا نب دلاخ عراش - باقرملا - ت لا

Mazaya Tower 2, 6th Floor, Kuwait.

لا ةلود - 6 رود - 2 ا ازم ج ب

P.O. Box 880, Hawalli, Kuwait 32009

ت

لا ةلود ،32009

وح ،880 :ب.ص

Tel: +965 22085653, Fax: +965 22085654

+965 22085654 :س اف +965 22085653 :نوف لت

Commercial Register No.: 349479

349479 :مقر يراجت لجس

Issued Capital: KD110,000,000.

ك.د 110,000,000 :ردصملا لاملا سأر

Paid-up Capital: KD110,000,000.

ك.د 110,000,000 :ع فدملا لاملا سأر

Page 2 of 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KACP published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 05:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
