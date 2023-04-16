Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : الجمعية العامة تنعقد بتاريخ 18 مايو 2023 (غير العادية)
04/16/2023 | 05:47am EDT
Subject: Invitation to the Extraordinary
General Meeting
Pursuant to chapter No. {4) of module {10) the "Disclosure and Transparency" of the executive Bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority's law No.7/2010 and its amendments, kindly be informed:
Shamal Az-ZourAI-Oula Power and Water Company's Board of Directors is pleased to invite shareholders to its Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held on 18 May 2023 at 10 AM. Attendance and voting will be physically and through the electronic system of the Kuwait Clearing Company for holding electronic general assemblies.
In case quorum is not reached in the first meeting, another meeting will be held on 1 June 2023 at 10:00AM. Attendance will be physically and electronically.
