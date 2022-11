The Board reviewed and approved the Interim Financial Statements for the period ending 30 September 2022 (attached)

Approval of a 6 fils cash dividend (attached corporate action disclosure)

Pursuant to Boursa Kuwait's Rule Book requirements, we are pleased to announce that the Analyst Conference for the third quarter for the year 2022 will be -held on Monday 7 November 2022 at 1:30 pm, Kuwait Local time, and will take place through a live webcast. Interested parties are welcome to contact us through the following email to provide them with the invitation and access details for the conference: