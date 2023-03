Pursuant to chapter No. (4) of module (10) the "Disclosure and Transparency" of the executive Bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority's law No.7/2010 and its amendments, Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors met on 1 March 2023 at 1:00 pm and the results are as follow:

Recommendation of a distribution of a cash dividend of 4 fils. Approval of the Financial Statements for the year ending on 31 December 2022. Approval of convening an Annual General Meeting. The time and date will be disclosed later with the official agenda.

Attached:

, Financial Results Form '' External Auditors Review Statement of Financial Position+ Profit and loss

Pursuant to Boursa Kuwait's Rule Book requirements, , we are pleased to announce that the Analyst