  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC (Public)
  News
  Summary
    AZNOULA   KW0EQ0504799

SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)

(AZNOULA)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
0.1820 KWD    0.00%
07:00aShamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : Analyst Conference for Q4 of 2022
PU
07:00aShamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : انعقاد مؤتمر المحللين للربع الرابع لسنة 2022
PU
03/02Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : Financial Results 31 December 2022
PU
Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : انعقاد مؤتمر المحللين للربع الرابع لسنة 2022

03/05/2023 | 07:00am EST
Shamal Az-ZourAl-Oula

Power and Water Company KSC (Public)

Q4 - 2022 Earnings Webcast

5 March 2023

1

© 2020, Shamal Az-ZourAl-Oula Power and Water Company K.S.C.P

DISCLAIMER

This confidential document is provided for informational purposes only. THE INFORMATION SET OUT IN THIS PRESENTATION AND PROVIDED IN THE DISCUSSION SUBSEQUENT THERETO DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY OR SELL SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. IT IS SOLELY FOR USE AT AN INVESTOR PRESENTATION AND IS PROVIDED AS INFORMATION ONLY. THIS PRESENTATION DOES NOT CONTAIN ALL THE INFORMATION THAT IS MATERIAL TO AN INVESTOR. THIS PRESENTATION HAS BEEN PREPARED BY AND IS THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF Shamal Az-ZourAl-Oula KSCP ("THE "COMPANY").

The information contained in this document is proprietary and confidential to Shamal Az-ZourAl-Oula KSCP. You must only use such information for the purposes of discussions with Shamal Az- Zour Al-Oula KSCP and you must hold such information in strict confidence and not reproduce it or disclose it to any person, except as may be required by law.

You must not place any reliance for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of Shamal Az- Zour Al-Oula KSCP or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by Shamal Az-Zour Al- Oula KSCP or any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

Some information contained in this document has been obtained from sources prepared by other parties and it may not have been independently verified.

The supply of this document does not imply that the information within is correct at any time subsequent to the date of this document.

The information herein may be amended and supplemented and may not as such be relied upon for the purpose of entering into any transaction. This presentation may not be reproduced in whole or in part, distributed or transmitted to any other person without the Company's prior written consent. The information in this presentation and the views reflected there in are those of the Company and are subject to change without notice. All projections, valuations and statistical analyses are provided to assist the recipient in the evaluation of matters described herein. They maybe based on subjective assessments and assumptions and may use one among alternative methodologies that produce different results and to the extent that they are based on historical information, they should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future performance. This material is not intended to provide the basis for any recommendation that any investor should subscribe for or purchase any securities. This presentation does not disclose all the risks and other significant issues related to an investment in any securities / transaction. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. No person shall have any right of action against the Company or any other person in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in and not consistent with this presentation and if given or made such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by or on behalf of the Company. This presentation does not constitute an offer or an agreement, or a solicitation of an offer or an agreement, to enter into any transaction (including the provision of any services). No assurance is given that any such transaction can or will be arranged or agreed. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's expectation and are subject to risk and uncertainties that may cause actual result to differ materially and may adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plan described herein. You are cautioned not to rely on such forward- looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update its view of such risk and uncertainties or to publicly announce the result of any revision to any forward-looking statements made herein.

This document may contain forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described within this document. In particular, actual results may be adversely affected by future developments affecting inflation, interest rates, taxation, social instability or other economic, political or diplomatic or other matters. Forward-looking statements contained in this document that reference past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue.

© 2022, Shamal Az-ZourAl-Oula Power and Water Company K.S.C.P.

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

Board of Directors

Chairman

Vice Chairman

Director and

Director

Director

Director

Ahmad Othman

Alexander Katon

Ghazi

Laurent Furedi

Eyad Ali AlFalah

CEO

AlMujalham

Abdulrahman

Andrew Paul Frain

AlSanie

Management Team

Director and

CFO

CTO

CEO

Bobby Agha

Naveen Chandra

Andrew Paul Frain

Jha

© 2022, Shamal Az-ZourAl-Oula Power and Water Company K.S.C.P.

Ownership Structure

Public

ANOH

49.1%

40%

KIA

5% PIFSS

5.9%

ANOH: Azour North One Holding Company is a private entity owned by a consortium comprising ENGIE, Sumitomo Corporation, and Kuwait's A.H. Al Sagar & Brothers

KIA: Kuwait Investment Authority is the State of Kuwait's Sovereign Wealth Fund.

PIFSS: The Public Institution for Social Security is Kuwait's state- run pension fund.

Public: 50% of the Company's shares were offered to the Kuwaiti citizens in a public offering that took place in October and November of 2019.

3

AGENDA

Q4 2022 Highlights

Key Events

Questions and Answers

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KACP published this content on 05 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 11:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 50,1 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2021 13,5 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
Net Debt 2021 400 M 1 303 M 1 303 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 200 M 652 M 652 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
