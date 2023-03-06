Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : محضر مؤتمر المحللين
03/06/2023 | 03:50am EST
Ali Abdulsalam: Good evening, everyone. My name is Ali Abdulsalam and I am the investor relations manager in Shamal Az-Zour. I will be hosting and moderating the call for today, and I'm joined with today's speaker, which is Mr Paul Frain, the company's CEO, and Mr Bobby Agha, the company's CFO.
I'd like to welcome everyone to the call today. For the next few minutes, the CEO will deliver his statement, feel free to type in your questions now through the Q&A tab on top of the screen while he speaks. After his speech we will have the Q&A session. I will now hand over the call to Paul. Please go ahead.
Paul Frain: Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our Q4 2022 earnings call.
Our Agenda for today's call is straight forward. We will start with a discussion of Q4's financial highlights and key events and finally end the call with a Q&A session.
I will now be talking about our financial results for the quarter ending Q4 of 2022.
Our Q4 operating revenue was 14.3 Mn KWD, up by a marginal 12.6% on the same period last year. Our operating costs was 4.3Mn KWD, up by 7.5% on the same period last year.
Our gross profit was 10.1 Mn KWD, up by 16.1% on the same period last year. Our EBITDA was 9.3Mn KWD, also up by 16.3% on the same period last year. Our net profit was 4.4Mn KWD, up by 33.3% on the same period last year.
Gross profit, EBITDA and net profit were up mainly due to higher availability and indexation. The above results are in line with management expectations and the plant has performed well.
ةملا ملا
م
ا حرمو ،اع مج خلا ءاسم .
ع كل اركش :ن ف لوب
.2022 ماعلا نم عبارلا عــ
لا نع ة لاملا جئاتنلا ضرعل ة عامجلا
مئاوقلا ةشقانم
أد
س .
ا مو حضاو مويلا ةملا مل انلامعأ لودج
عــ
لا لﻼخ
وﻷا روزلا لامش ةك
ل ةُس ئرلا ثادحﻷاو ة لاملا
م تلئسأ
لتل لاجملا حتف
ةملا
ملا
ن س ا
خأو ،ماعلا نم عبارلا
.اهيلع ة اجﻹاو
ماعلا نم عبارلا عــ
لا لﻼخ ة لاملا انجئاتن نع ث دحلا
نﻵا لقتنأس
.2022
نويلم14.3 ماعلا نم عبارلا عــ
لا لﻼخ ة ل غش لا انحا رأ تغل
ماعلا نم اهسفن
ة
فلا نع %12.6 ة س ب
عافترا
،
ك رانيد
،
كرانيد نويلم 4.3 ة ل غش لا تافو ملا تغل
ام .
املا
غل و .
املا ماعلا نم اهسفن ة
فلا
ةنراقم %7.5 ة س ب عافترا
نع %16.1 ة س ب عافترا
كرانيد نويلم 10.1 انحا رأ لمجم
دئاوفلا ل ق
حا رﻷا
تغل
ام
.
املا ماعلا نم اهسفن ة
فلا
عافترا ،
ك رانيد نويلم 9.3 كﻼهتسﻻاو كﻼهﻹاو بئا
لاو
انحا رأ
اص .
املا ماعلا نم اهسفن ة فلا لﻼخ %16.3 ة س ب
اهسفن ة
فلا لﻼخ %33.3 ة س ب عافترا ،
كرانيد نويلم 4.4
و رفاوتلا
ةدا ز
إ
ئر ل ش
كلذ عجر و ؛ املا
ماعلا
نم
.تا
ؤملا
Shamal Az-ZourAl-Oula Power and
- ها ملا و ةقاطلل
وﻷا روزلا لامش ةك
Water Company - Q4 2022
ماعلا نم عبارلا عــ لل
للحملا رمتؤم حم
Earnings Call transcript
2022
Our main key event of Q4 to be highlighted is the approval of the 6 fils interim dividend which was distributed on 14 December 2022.
During November and December of 2022, gas turbines major outages were completed successfully and on schedule.
The Board has recommended an annual cash dividend of 4 fils per share which is awaiting AGM approval.
I will transfer to Ali Abdulsalam to receive and answer your questions.
Thanks, Ali.
Ali Abdulsalam Thank you, Paul. We will now be taking questions. If you're thinking of asking a question, please go ahead and send it our way through typing in the Q&A tab. We will be waiting for a minute or two to see the questions that come in.
We currently have no questions. Thank you very much, Paul and Bobby, and with that we will be concluding today's call. Thank you, everyone, for joining us, and see you next quarter.
ءادأ نا
ام ف ،ةرادﻹا تاعقوت عم هﻼعأ ةروكذملا جئاتنلا قفاوتت ام
