    AZNOULA   KW0EQ0504799

SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)

(AZNOULA)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
0.1770 KWD   +1.72%
03:09a Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : Annual general meeting outcome
PU
03:09a Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : نتائج اجتماع الجمعية العامة
PU
03/08 Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : Supplementary Disclosure General Assembly Meeting 30 March 2023
PU
Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : نتائج اجتماع الجمعية العامة

04/02/2023 | 03:09am EDT
Date: 30 March 2023

2023 I..Y'.JL,, 30

To: Boursa Kuwait

Subject: Annual General Meeting Outcome

---------------------------------

The Annual General Meeting of ShamaI Az-Zour

2023 u,i,.J'-304 �I f'-': 04,J

J '-.3l.bll i)}il

:iJts �

�_,.J w..:i

12:00

f't·•}:;1 -::..itsl.io..:i...,I c.Jc, c�':l' e::�J-<>

Corporate Action Disclosure Form

Please note that

corporate action dates

on the corporate action disclosure form will

change based on the official Eid AI-Fitr Holiday

and this will be disclosed beforehand.

Financial Impact: No Financial Impact

ةماع - ك.م.ش ها ملاو ةقاطلل وﻷا روزلا لامش ةك

SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

Outcome

جئاتن

Ninth Annual General Meeting of

ةعساتلا ةيونسلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا

Shamal Az-ZourAl-Oula Power and Water

ةماع - ك.م.ش هايملاو ةقاطلل ىلوﻷا روزلا لامش ةكرش

Company K.S.C. (Public)

2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلل

For the Financial Year Ended 31 December

2022

1 Approved and ratified the Directors' Report

ةكرشلا طاشن نع ةرادﻹا سلجم ريرقت ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت

1

in relation to the Company's activities,

ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع اهلامعا جئاتن و يلاملا اهزكرمو

financial position, and outcomes of work

.هيلع ةقداصملاو 2022 ربمسيد 31 يف

thereof during the financial year ended on 31

December 2022.

2 Approved and ratified the Corporate

ةنجل ريرقت و ةمكوحلا ريرقت نم لك ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت

2

Governance Report and Audit Committee's

2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع قيقدتلا

Report in relation to the financial year ended

.هيلع ةقداصملاو

on 31 December 2022.

3 Approved and ratified the External Auditor's

نع يجراخلا تاباسحلا بقارم ريرقت ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت

3

Report on the results of the Company's

يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع ةكرشلل ةيلاملا تانايبلا جئاتن

financial statements and approval of the net

.هيلع ةقداصملاو 2022 ربمسيد 31

profit in relation to the financial year ended

on 31 December 2022.

4 Approved the Financial Statements and

حابرﻻا تاباسحو ةيلاملا تانايبلا ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت

4

Profit and Loss Account of the Company for

ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع ةكرشلل رئاسخلاو

the financial year ended on 31 December

.2022

2022.

  • Approved the breaches report that states the breaches monitored by the Regulatory Body/Bodies and any penalties issued due to such breaches that led to (financial/non- financial) penalties against the Company (if any) and discussing any notes of the representative of such Regulatory Body if such representative attends in relation to the financial year ended on 31 December 2022.

راطخا نمضتي يذلا تافلاخملا ريرقت ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت 5 دعاوق باتك نم (16-1) ةدام ةفلاخم عوقو نأشب دحاو دجوي ﻻو لاملا قاوسأ ةئيهل ةيذيفنتلا ةحئﻼلا نم جاردﻹا

.ةفلاخملا كلت عوقو نع تامارغ يا

Kuwait City - Mirqab - Khalid Ibn Al Waleed St.

د لولا نب دلاخ عراش - باقرملا - ت لا

Mazaya Tower 2, 6th Floor, Kuwait.

.ت لا ةلود - 6 رود - 2 ا ازم ج ب

P.O. Box 880, Hawalli, Kuwait 32009

ت لا ةلود ،32009 وح ،880 :ب.ص

Tel: +965 22085653, Fax: +965 22085654

+965 22085654 :س اف +965 22085653 :نوف لت

Commercial Register No.: 349479

349479 :مقر يراجت لجس

Issued Capital: KD110,000,000.

ك.د 110,000,000 :ردصملا لاملا سأر

Paid-up Capital: KD110,000,000.

ك.د 110,000,000 :ع فدملا لاملا سأر

Page 1 of 3

ةماع - ك.م.ش ها ملاو ةقاطلل وﻷا روزلا لامش ةك

SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

6 Approved the Board of Directors

ةبسن عاطقتسإب ةرادﻹا سلجم حارتقا ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت

6

recommendation

of

a

10%

transfer,

1،516،745 هردقو غلبم لداعي ام يا %10 اهردقو ةيوئم

ً

equivalent to KWD 1,516,745 (one million

ةسمخو ةئامعبسو افلأ رشع ةتسو ةئامسمخو نويلم) ك.د

ةيلاملا

ةنسلا حابرا

يفاص نم

(يتيوك

رانيد نوعبرأو

five hundred sixteen thousand seven hundred

يطايتحﻻا باسح

ىلا

2022

ربمسيد

31

ةيهتنملا

forty-five

Kuwaiti

Dinars),

from

the

net

profit to the statutory reserve in relation to

.ينوناقلا

the financial year ended on 31 December

2022.

7 Approved the Board of Directors

حابرا عيزوتب ةرادﻹا سلجم ةيصوت ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت

7

recommendation for the distribution of cash

ك.د 4،400،000 يلامجإب مهسلل سلف 4 عقاوب ةيدقن

dividends of 4 fils per share, in total KWD

نيمهاسملل (يتيوك رانيد فلأ ةئامعبرا و نييﻼم ةعبرا)

قاقحتسﻻا موي ةياهن يف ةكرشلا تﻼجس يف نيديـقملا

4,400,000

(four

million

four

hundred

thousand

Kuwaiti

Dinars)

to

the

ةماعلا ةيعمجلا داقعنا خيرات نم لمع موي

15 هل ددحملا

نم لمع مايا 3 دعب حابرﻻا عيزوت متي نا ىلع و ،ةيونسلا

shareholders registered on the Record Date

لودجلا ليدعتب ةرادﻹا سلجم ضيوفت و ،قاقحتسﻻا خيرات

which is 15 working days from the date of

.رمﻻا مزل اذا ينمزلا

this

Annual

General

Meeting.

The

2023 ليربا 17 :مهسلا ةزايح خيرات

distribution of these dividends will begin 3

2023 ليربا 18 :قاقحتسﻻا نود مهسلا لوادت خيرات

working days after the record date and

authorizing the Board of Directors to amend

2023 ليربا 20 :قاقحتسﻻا خيرات

this timeline if necessary.

2023 ليربا 25 :عيزوتلا خيرات

Cum Date: 17 April 2023

EX Date: 18 April 2023

Record Date: 20 April 2023

Payment Date: 25 April 2023

8 Approved

the

remuneration

payment

of

سلجم ءاضعا ىلا ةأفاكم فرص ىلع

ةقفاوملا تمت

8

KWD 38,000 (thirty-eight thousand Kuwait

2022 ربمسيد 31

يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع ةرادﻹا

Dinars) to the Board of Directors with

.(يتيوك رانيد فلا نوثﻼثو ةينامث) ك.د 38،000 رادقمب

respect to the financial year ended on 31

December 2022.

9 Approved the authorization of the Board of

عيزوت ءارجإب ةاردﻹا سلجم ضيوفت ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت

9

Directors

to distribute dividends

to

the

يونس فصن وا عبر لكشب ةكرشلا يمهاسم ىلع حابرا

ً

Company's shareholders on a quarterly or

31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا لﻼخ ابسانم هاري ام بسح

حابرا

نم عيزوتلا

اذه

نوكي نا

ىلع ،2023

ربمسيد

semi-annual basis as it deems appropriate

ً

during

the financial

year

ending

on

31

نودو

اهيلع فراعتملا

ةيبساحملا

ئدابملل اقفو

ةيقيقح

December 2023, provided that this

.ةكرشلل عوفدملا لاملا سأرب ساسملا

distribution is from real profits in accordance

with general accepted accounting principles

Kuwait City - Mirqab - Khalid Ibn Al Waleed St.

د لولا نب دلاخ عراش - باقرملا - ت لا

Mazaya Tower 2, 6th Floor, Kuwait.

لا ةلود - 6 رود - 2 ا ازم ج ب

P.O. Box 880, Hawalli, Kuwait 32009

ت

لا ةلود ،32009 وح ،880 :ب.ص

Tel: +965 22085653, Fax: +965 22085654

+965 22085654 :س اف +965 22085653 :نوف لت

Commercial Register No.: 349479

349479 :مقر يراجت لجس

Issued Capital: KD110,000,000.

ك.د 110,000,000 :ردصملا لاملا سأر

Paid-up Capital: KD110,000,000.

ك.د 110,000,000 :ع فدملا لاملا سأر

Page 2 of 3

ةماع - ك.م.ش ها ملاو ةقاطلل وﻷا روزلا لامش ةك

SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

without affecting the paid-up capital of the Company.

  1. Approved the Related Parties' Transactions concluded during the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 and approving the delegation to the Board of Directors to enter Related Parties' transactions during the financial year ending 31 December 2023 and up to the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to discuss the ordinary agenda for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023.
  2. Approved discharging the members of the Board of Directors and absolve them from any legal, financial, and administrative liabilities in relation to the financial year ended on 31 December 2022.
  3. Approved the Appointment of Dr. Rasheed Al Qenae - KPMG Al Qenae & Partners as external auditor for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023 who is included in the authorized audit list of the Capital Markets Authority taking into consideration the maximum mandatory period to change Auditors and authorizing the Board of Directors to determine his fees.
  4. Electing one director (1) supplemental to the current Board of Directors:
    The elected Director: AZN Ducth Holdco 2 B.V

ةلصلا تاذ فارطﻻا عم تﻼماعتلا ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت 10 ،2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا لﻼخ عم لماعتلا يف ةرادﻹا سلجم ضيوفت ىلع ةقفاوملاو

31 يف يهتنت يتلا ةيلاملا ةنسلا لﻼخ ةلصلا تاذ فارطﻻا ةيونسلا ةماعلا ةيعمجلا داقعنا خيرات ىتحو 2023 ربمسيد نع يداعلا لامعﻻا لودج يف رظنلل ةكرشلا يمهاسمل

.2023 ربمسيد 31 يف يهتنت يتلا ةيلاملا ةنسلا

،ةرادﻹا سلجم ءاضعا فرط ءﻼخا ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت 11 ةيلاملاو ةينوناقلا مهتافرصت عيمجب قلعتي اميف مهتمذ ءارباو

.2022 ربمسيد 31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع ةيرادﻻاو

1

  • يعانقلا دمحم ديشر /روتكدلا نييعت ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت 12 تاباسح بقارم نوكيل هاكرشو يعانقلا يج ما يب يك ربمسيد 31 يف يهتنت فوس يتلا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع ةكرشلل تاباسح يبقارمل ةدمتعملا ةمئاقلا نمض نم كلذو 2023 يبقارمل يمازلﻹا ديقتلا ةدم ةاعارم عم لاملا قاوسأ ةئيه
    .اهباعتا ديدحتب ةرادﻹا سلجم ضيوفتو تاباسحلا

ةكرشلا ةرادإ سلجمل لمكم (1) دحاو وضع باختنا مت 13 :يلاتلاك يلاحلا

(م.م.ذ.خ.ش) (2) مقر وكدلوه شتد نا دز هيا ةكرش

Kuwait City - Mirqab - Khalid Ibn Al Waleed St.

د لولا نب دلاخ عراش - باقرملا - ت لا

Mazaya Tower 2, 6th Floor, Kuwait.

.ت لا ةلود - 6 رود - 2 ا ازم ج ب

P.O. Box 880, Hawalli, Kuwait 32009

ت لا ةلود ،32009 وح ،880 :ب.ص

Tel: +965 22085653, Fax: +965 22085654

+965 22085654 :س اف +965 22085653 :نوف لت

Commercial Register No.: 349479

349479 :مقر يراجت لجس

Issued Capital: KD110,000,000.

ك.د 110,000,000 :ردصملا لاملا سأر

Paid-up Capital: KD110,000,000.

ك.د 110,000,000 :ع فدملا لاملا سأر

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer
Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KACP published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2023 07:08:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 52,7 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 14,5 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
Net Debt 2022 329 M 1 071 M 1 071 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 9,04%
Capitalization 195 M 635 M 635 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
Technical analysis trends SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Paul Frain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ayaz Agha Chief Financial Officer
Ahmad Othman Al Mujalham Chairman
Naveen Chandra Jha Chief Technical Officer
Ali Fahad Abdulsalam Compliance Officer & Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)-5.85%635
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY1.75%106 847
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.00%50 169
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.94%49 871
SEMPRA ENERGY-2.19%47 563
ENGIE8.86%38 331
