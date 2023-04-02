Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : نتائج اجتماع الجمعية العامة

Approved the breaches report that states the breaches monitored by the Regulatory Body/Bodies and any penalties issued due to such breaches that led to (financial/non- financial) penalties against the Company (if any) and discussing any notes of the representative of such Regulatory Body if such representative attends in relation to the financial year ended on 31 December 2022.
SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
6 Approved the Board of Directors
ةبسن عاطقتسإب ةرادﻹا سلجم حارتقا ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت
6
recommendation
of
a
10%
transfer,
1،516،745 هردقو غلبم لداعي ام يا %10 اهردقو ةيوئم
ً
equivalent to KWD 1,516,745 (one million
ةسمخو ةئامعبسو افلأ رشع ةتسو ةئامسمخو نويلم) ك.د
ةيلاملا
ةنسلا حابرا
يفاص نم
(يتيوك
رانيد نوعبرأو
five hundred sixteen thousand seven hundred
يطايتحﻻا باسح
ىلا
2022
ربمسيد
31
ةيهتنملا
forty-five
Kuwaiti
Dinars),
from
the
net
profit to the statutory reserve in relation to
.ينوناقلا
the financial year ended on 31 December
2022.
7 Approved the Board of Directors
حابرا عيزوتب ةرادﻹا سلجم ةيصوت ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت
7
recommendation for the distribution of cash
ك.د 4،400،000 يلامجإب مهسلل سلف 4 عقاوب ةيدقن
dividends of 4 fils per share, in total KWD
نيمهاسملل (يتيوك رانيد فلأ ةئامعبرا و نييﻼم ةعبرا)
قاقحتسﻻا موي ةياهن يف ةكرشلا تﻼجس يف نيديـقملا
4,400,000
(four
million
four
hundred
thousand
Kuwaiti
Dinars)
to
the
ةماعلا ةيعمجلا داقعنا خيرات نم لمع موي
15 هل ددحملا
نم لمع مايا 3 دعب حابرﻻا عيزوت متي نا ىلع و ،ةيونسلا
shareholders registered on the Record Date
لودجلا ليدعتب ةرادﻹا سلجم ضيوفت و ،قاقحتسﻻا خيرات
which is 15 working days from the date of
.رمﻻا مزل اذا ينمزلا
this
Annual
General
Meeting.
The
2023 ليربا 17 :مهسلا ةزايح خيرات
distribution of these dividends will begin 3
2023 ليربا 18 :قاقحتسﻻا نود مهسلا لوادت خيرات
working days after the record date and
authorizing the Board of Directors to amend
2023 ليربا 20 :قاقحتسﻻا خيرات
this timeline if necessary.
2023 ليربا 25 :عيزوتلا خيرات
Cum Date: 17 April 2023
EX Date: 18 April 2023
Record Date: 20 April 2023
Payment Date: 25 April 2023
8 Approved
the
remuneration
payment
of
سلجم ءاضعا ىلا ةأفاكم فرص ىلع
ةقفاوملا تمت
8
KWD 38,000 (thirty-eight thousand Kuwait
2022 ربمسيد 31
يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا نع ةرادﻹا
Dinars) to the Board of Directors with
.(يتيوك رانيد فلا نوثﻼثو ةينامث) ك.د 38،000 رادقمب
respect to the financial year ended on 31
December 2022.
9 Approved the authorization of the Board of
عيزوت ءارجإب ةاردﻹا سلجم ضيوفت ىلع ةقفاوملا تمت
9
Directors
to distribute dividends
to
the
يونس فصن وا عبر لكشب ةكرشلا يمهاسم ىلع حابرا
ً
Company's shareholders on a quarterly or
31 يف ةيهتنملا ةيلاملا ةنسلا لﻼخ ابسانم هاري ام بسح
حابرا
نم عيزوتلا
اذه
نوكي نا
ىلع ،2023
ربمسيد
semi-annual basis as it deems appropriate
ً
during
the financial
year
ending
on
31
نودو
اهيلع فراعتملا
ةيبساحملا
ئدابملل اقفو
ةيقيقح
December 2023, provided that this
.ةكرشلل عوفدملا لاملا سأرب ساسملا
distribution is from real profits in accordance
with general accepted accounting principles
without affecting the paid-up capital of the Company.
Approved the Related Parties' Transactions concluded during the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 and approving the delegation to the Board of Directors to enter Related Parties' transactions during the financial year ending 31 December 2023 and up to the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to discuss the ordinary agenda for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023.
Approved discharging the members of the Board of Directors and absolve them from any legal, financial, and administrative liabilities in relation to the financial year ended on 31 December 2022.
Approved the Appointment of Dr. Rasheed Al Qenae - KPMG Al Qenae & Partners as external auditor for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023 who is included in the authorized audit list of the Capital Markets Authority taking into consideration the maximum mandatory period to change Auditors and authorizing the Board of Directors to determine his fees.
Electing one director (1) supplemental to the current Board of Directors:
The elected Director: AZN Ducth Holdco 2 B.V
