Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : Annual general meeting outcome

without affecting the paid-up capital of the Company.

Approved the Related Parties' Transactions concluded during the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 and approving the delegation to the Board of Directors to enter Related Parties' transactions during the financial year ending 31 December 2023 and up to the date of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to discuss the ordinary agenda for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023.

Approved discharging the members of the Board of Directors and absolve them from any legal, financial, and administrative liabilities in relation to the financial year ended on 31 December 2022.

Approved the Appointment of Dr. Rasheed Al Qenae - KPMG Al Qenae & Partners as external auditor for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023 who is included in the authorized audit list of the Capital Markets Authority taking into consideration the maximum mandatory period to change Auditors and authorizing the Board of Directors to determine his fees.