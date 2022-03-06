Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : Board of Directors Meeting 8 March 2022
SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
Date: 6 March 2022
To: Boursa Kuwait Company
Greetings,
Subject: Board of Directors Meeting
Pursuant to chapter No. (4) of module (10) the "Disclosure and Transparency" of the executive Bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority's law No.7/2010 and its amendments, please note that the Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday 8 March 2022 at 1:00 pm to discuss the following:
The distribution of cash dividends.
Financial statements for the year ending on 31 of December 2021.
Other items related to the normal business of the company.
