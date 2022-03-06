Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC (Public)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZNOULA   KW0EQ0504799

SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)

(AZNOULA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : Board of Directors Meeting 8 March 2022

03/06/2022 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

r

·;;s

IJvAl-OULA

SHAMAL AllOUR

SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)

JQj...JI JL......o..ii,

v-Jg·,

Date: 6 March 2022

To: Boursa Kuwait Company

Greetings,

Subject: Board of Directors Meeting

Pursuant to chapter No. (4) of module (10) the "Disclosure and Transparency" of the executive Bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority's law No.7/2010 and its amendments, please note that the Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday 8 March 2022 at 1:00 pm to discuss the following:

The distribution of cash dividends.

Financial statements for the year ending on 31 of December 2021.

Other items related to the normal business of the company.

Financial Impact: No Financial Impact

_,,..:;.,WI yb.SJI r�I J..- Lah_, ,o�I EJ-;o�I JI o1Ll.�� Jl_,.....1 � uyW 0-"11 �.UJl..9 [4'2-9�1"

as'_,,..:;., ojl.:i) � 0� L.o.k � ,rY- � t·.!..1·r·l.Y' 01:-,o.Jl..9 JjlhlJ J..9�ll J..9)1 JW l.!l}.) ..9 ,�I � 1:00 �L..JI rW2022 /j".JlA 8 i:.O�I

:�WI -l.J-½-ll �Lw

JL.o}I �Y- JI :JWI }�I

I

:

0!>9' JY, JJ..Gi /�1

: Mr. Andrew Paul Frain

I

I

I

I

,-------------------------------------v------------------------------------

½?�1 ...,�)ls !;)IJJ �• 3--i»-

: Board Director and CEO

':

'-

- - - -

-

- - - - - - - - -

- - -

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

- - - - - - - - - - -

- - - -� - --

- - -

: Shamal Az-ZourAl-Oula Power and Water

:

�L,c,- .!I

1

o

a

K

P

bl

·" .:i....>Jl• �lhll 0 ::,t ,.11 J�

_____________·r•V"_ - _ .;_____

_

mp

n'i': .S.C. {

u

___________________

:

-'_ J:;j__

__•

: C

il:)

_

Kuwait City-Mirqab-Khalid lbn AIWaleed St.

--1,Jyl iY.

..lll> tJLli - ...

,_,l.9�1- <.:.-:�I

Mazaya Tower 2, 6th

Floor, Kuwait.

-<.:.-:�I a..i_,., - 6JJJ-2 �!.i.a 0-1

P.O. Box 880, Hawalli, Kuwait 32009

<.:.-:�I d..lJ.) ,32009 J_p- ,880 :'-:--'·Li"'

Tel: +965 22085653, Fax: +965 22085654

+965 22085654 :uSl.9 +965 22085653 :0#

Commercial Register No.: 349479

349479 :""9J (?J� �

Issued Capital: KDll0,000,000.

.!b 110,000,000 :1..i..,a..JI JWI v"L

Paid-up Capital: KDll0,000,000.

Page 1 of 1

.!l.J 110,000,000 :o-9�1 JWI v"L

Disclaimer

Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KACP published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 08:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
03:49aSHAMAL AZ ZOUR AL OULA POWER AND WAT : Board of Directors Meeting 8 March 2022
PU
2021Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC Reports Earnings Results for the Thi..
CI
2021Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company Ksc Public Reports Earnings Results for ..
CI
2020SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WAT : AZNOULA) added to S&P Pan Arab Composite
CI
2020SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WAT : AZNOULA) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2020Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC Approves Cash Dividend
CI
2020Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC has completed an IPO.
CI
2020Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company Recommends first Cash Dividend
CI
2019Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51,4 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2020 12,3 M 40,4 M 40,4 M
Net Debt 2020 426 M 1 402 M 1 402 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 13,4%
Capitalization 248 M 815 M 815 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
Duration : Period :
Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC (Public) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Paul Frain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ayaz Agha Chief Financial Officer
Ahmad Othman Al Mujalham Chairman
Naveen Chandra Jha Chief Technical Officer
Ali Fahad Abdulsalam Compliance Officer & Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)-1.32%815
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.53%53 359
SEMPRA ENERGY14.85%47 954
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%38 570
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.1.30%33 940
E.ON SE-13.01%30 183