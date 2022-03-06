Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : Board of Directors Meeting 8 March 2022

Date: 6 March 2022

To: Boursa Kuwait Company

Greetings,

Subject: Board of Directors Meeting

Pursuant to chapter No. (4) of module (10) the "Disclosure and Transparency" of the executive Bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority's law No.7/2010 and its amendments, please note that the Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday 8 March 2022 at 1:00 pm to discuss the following:

The distribution of cash dividends.

Financial statements for the year ending on 31 of December 2021.

Other items related to the normal business of the company.

Financial Impact: No Financial Impact