Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : Corporate Action Confirmation
SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC}
Date: 29 November 2022
To: Boursa Kuwait Company
Subject: Corporate Action Confirmation
With Reference to the above subject, and pursuant to the requirements of Boursa Kuwait Rules as per Resolution No.(1) of 2018, please Note that we would like to confirm the corporate action schedule:
Confirmation Date
29 November 2022
Cum Date
6
December 2022
Ex-Date
7
December 2022
Record Date
11 December 2022
Payment Date
14 December 2022
2022
Attached is the Corporate Action Disclosure form
Board Director and CEO
Kuwait City- Mirqab- Khalid lbn AIWaleed St.
Mazaya Tower 2, 6
th Floor, Kuwait.
P.O. Box 880, Hawalli, Kuwait 32009
Tel: +965 22085653, Fax: +965 22085654
Commercial Register No.:
349479
Issued Capital: KDll0,000,000.
Paid-up Capital: KDll0,000,000.
Page 1 of 1
Sales 2021
50,1 M
163 M
163 M
Net income 2021
13,5 M
43,9 M
43,9 M
Net Debt 2021
400 M
1 298 M
1 298 M
P/E ratio 2021
18,5x
Yield 2021
7,02%
Capitalization
215 M
696 M
696 M
EV / Sales 2020
14,2x
EV / Sales 2021
13,0x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
49,2%
