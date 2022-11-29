Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : Corporate Action Confirmation

�r� �• ;tq -· ■ !JvAl-OULA SHAMAL AUOUR SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC} Jqj...JI JL....o.w v,JqUl

Date: 29 November 2022

To: Boursa Kuwait Company

Subject: Corporate Action Confirmation

With Reference to the above subject, and pursuant to the requirements of Boursa Kuwait Rules as per Resolution No.(1) of 2018, please Note that we would like to confirm the corporate action schedule:

Confirmation Date 29 November 2022 Cum Date 6 December 2022 Ex-Date 7 December 2022 Record Date 11 December 2022 Payment Date 14 December 2022 2022 ::i14

Attached is the Corporate Action Disclosure form

Mr. Andrew Paul Frain
Board Director and CEO
Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company K.S.C. (Public)
Kuwait City - Mirqab - Khalid Ibn Al Waleed St.
Mazaya Tower 2, 6th Floor, Kuwait.
P.O. Box 880, Hawalli, Kuwait 32009
Tel: +965 22085653, Fax: +965 22085654
Commercial Register No.: 349479.
Issued Capital: KD 110,000,000.
Paid-up Capital: KD 110,000,000.

