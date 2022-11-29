Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC (Public)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZNOULA   KW0EQ0504799

SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)

(AZNOULA)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-27
0.1950 KWD   -0.51%
02:41aShamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : Corporate Action Confirmation
PU
11/09Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : محضر مؤتمر المحللين
PU
11/07Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Water Ksc Public : انعقاد مؤتمر المحللين للربع الثالث لسنة 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : Corporate Action Confirmation

11/29/2022 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

r

;tq

!JvAl-OULA

SHAMAL AUOUR

SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC}

Jqj...JI JL....o.w

v,JqUl

Date: 29 November 2022

To: Boursa Kuwait Company

Subject: Corporate Action Confirmation

With Reference to the above subject, and pursuant to the requirements of Boursa Kuwait Rules as per Resolution No.(1) of 2018, please Note that we would like to confirm the corporate action schedule:

Confirmation Date

29 November 2022

Cum Date

6

December 2022

Ex-Date

7

December 2022

Record Date

11 December 2022

Payment Date

14 December 2022

2022

::i14

Attached is the Corporate Action Disclosure form

- - - - - - -

�1-:

-Mr.- - -Andrew- - - Paul Frain- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

:

- - - - - - - -

-;:,"i; J;. ;;�t

/

-------------------------------

I

------------------------------

1

r

13

��

I

-------------------------------BoardDirector and CEO

':

·

..,

,

------.

------------------------

l

ShamalA2-ZourAI-OulaPov,1erand

:

1

. ,

,

, ,,

1;.

.•lJ

.:

I

,:l;J,,:, - .!

f,

_l�V3!�r���

,p��y_K.:�·�:. (_P_u i�b!)

;;., Ot, .uwlj

,li.ll,U

';j�,I )�yl. L....

:, I

'._________'-!___

-�- ___�

I

Kuwait City- Mirqab- Khalid lbn AIWaleed St.

�jl tY.

.J.ll> t,Jl..t-yl9ycJI---=--:,�I

Mazaya Tower 2, 6th Floor, Kuwait.

---=--:,�I a.!J.:i

- 6JJ.:i-Hl_;..o u,

P.O. Box 880, Hawalli, Kuwait 32009

--=--:,�I a.!J.:i ,32009 J_p ,880 :y,tJ"

Tel: +965 22085653, Fax: +965 22085654

+965 22085654 :�l.9 +965 22085653 :u#

Commercial Register No.:

349479.

349479 :1"'9J L?J� �

Issued Capital: KDll0,000,000.

.!l :i110,000,000.. :J..i.,a..JI JWI u-"L

Paid-up Capital: KDll0,000,000.

.

.!l .:i 110,000,000 :� Lo.JI JWI u-"L..

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KACP published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 07:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
02:41aShamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Wat : Corporate Action Confirmation
PU
11/09Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Wat : محضر مؤت&..
PU
11/07Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Wat : انعقاد م&..
PU
11/07Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Wat : Analyst Conference for Q3 of 2022
PU
11/03Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC Reports Earnings Results for the Thi..
CI
11/03Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Wat : النتائج &..
PU
11/03Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Wat : Financial Results 30 September 2022
PU
08/18Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Wat : Transcript of the Analysts Conference
PU
08/18Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Wat : محضر مؤت&..
PU
08/16Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power And Wat : Analyst Conference for Q2 of 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 50,1 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2021 13,5 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Net Debt 2021 400 M 1 298 M 1 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 7,02%
Capitalization 215 M 696 M 696 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
Duration : Period :
Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC (Public) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Paul Frain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ayaz Agha Chief Financial Officer
Ahmad Othman Al Mujalham Chairman
Naveen Chandra Jha Chief Technical Officer
Ali Fahad Abdulsalam Compliance Officer & Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)-14.47%696
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY178.79%115 407
SEMPRA ENERGY23.28%51 381
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%46 614
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.13%45 106
ENGIE10.43%36 342