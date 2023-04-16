Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : General Assembly Meeting 18 May 2023 (Extraordinary General Meeting)

Pursuant to chapter No. {4) of module {10) the "Disclosure and Transparency" of the executive Bylaws of the Capital Markets Authority's law No.7/2010 and its amendments, kindly be informed:

Shamal Az-ZourAI-Oula Power and Water Company's Board of Directors is pleased to invite shareholders to its Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held on 18 May 2023 at 10 AM. Attendance and voting will be physically and through the electronic system of the Kuwait Clearing Company for holding electronic general assemblies.

In case quorum is not reached in the first meeting, another meeting will be held on 1 June 2023 at 10:00AM. Attendance will be physically and electronically.

Attached:

Agenda of the meeting

Ministry notification

Appendix {14)

Financial Impact: No Financial Impact