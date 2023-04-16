Advanced search
    AZNOULA   KW0EQ0504799

SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)

(AZNOULA)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
0.1760 KWD    0.00%
Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : General Assembly Meeting 18 May 2023 (Extraordinary General Meeting)

04/16/2023 | 05:47am EDT
f

Disclaimer

Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KACP published this content on 16 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 09:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 52,7 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 14,5 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net Debt 2022 329 M 1 073 M 1 073 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 9,04%
Capitalization 194 M 632 M 632 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
Duration : Period :
Shamal Az-Zour Al-Oula Power and Water Company KSC (Public) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Paul Frain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bobby Agha Chief Financial Officer
Ahmad Othman Al Mujalham Chairman
Naveen Chandra Jha Chief Technical Officer
Ali Fahad Abdulsalam Compliance Officer & Manager-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAMAL AZ-ZOUR AL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY KSC (PUBLIC)-6.38%632
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 359
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.06%51 106
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.79%50 860
SEMPRA ENERGY0.14%48 151
ENGIE12.65%40 130
