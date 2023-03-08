Shamal Az Zour Al Oula Power and Water KSC Public : General Assembly Meeting 30 March 2023

|
|
ةماع - ك.م.ش ها ملاو ةقاطلل
|
وﻷا روزلا لامش ةك
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAMAL AZ-ZOURAL-OULA POWER AND WATER COMPANY K.S.C. (PUBLIC)
|
|
|
6 Discussing the Board of Directors
|
ة
|
ئم
|
ة س
|
عاطقتس ب
|
ةرادﻹا
|
سلجم
|
حا
|
قا ةشقانم
|
6
|
recommendation of a 10% transfer,
|
ك.د 1،516،745 هردقو غل م لداع ام يأ %10 اهردقو
|
|
equivalent to KWD 1,516,745 (one million
|
ةسمخو ةئامع سو افلأ
|
ع ةتسو ةئامسمخو نويلم)
|
|
five hundred sixteen thousand seven
|
ة لاملا
|
ةنسلا
|
حا رأ
|
|
اص نم (
|
ك رانيد نوع رأو
|
|
hundred forty-five Kuwaiti Dinars), from the
|
|
ا تحﻹا
|
باسح
|
إ
|
2022
|
مس د 31
|
ة هتنملا
|
|
net profit to the statutory reserve in relation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
. وناقلا
|
|
to the financial year ended on 31 December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7 Discussing the Board of Directors
|
عقاوب ة دقن حا رأ عــــ زوتب ةرادﻹا سلجم ة صوت ةشقانم
|
7
|
recommendation for the distribution of
|
|
يﻼم ةع را) ك.د 4،400،000
|
امج ب مهسلل سلف 4
|
|
cash dividends of 4 fils per share, in total
|
|
نيد ـقملا
|
مهاسملل (
|
ك رانيد
|
فلأ ةئامع را و
|
|
KWD 4,400,000 (four million four hundred
|
15 هل ددحملا قاقحتسﻻا موي ة اهن
|
ةك
|
لا تﻼجس
|
|
thousand Kuwaiti Dinars) to the
|
|
عو ،ة نسلا ةماعلا ة عمجلا داقعنا خــــ رات نم لمع موي
|
|
shareholders registered on the Record Date
|
خــــ رات
|
نم
|
لمع
|
ما ا
|
3 دع
|
حا رﻻا
|
عــــ زوت متي
|
نا
|
|
which is 15 working days from the date of
|
لودجلا ل دعتب
|
ةرادﻹا سلجم ض فت و ،قاقحتسﻻا
|
|
this Annual General Meeting. The
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.رمﻻا مزل اذا
|
مزلا
|
|
distribution of these dividends will begin 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
working days after the record date and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
authorizing the Board of Directors to amend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
this timeline if necessary.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8 Discussing and approving a remuneration
|
ءاضعأ
|
إ ةأفا م ف
|
|
ع ةقفاوملا دامتعاو ةشقانم
|
8
|
payment of KWD 38,000 (thirty-eight
|
مس د 31
|
|
ة هتنملا ة لاملا ةنسلا نع ةرادﻹا سلجم
|
|
thousand Kuwait Dinars) to the Board of
|
رانيد فلا نوثﻼثو ة نامث) ك.د 38،000 رادقم 2022
|
|
Directors with respect to the financial year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.(
|
ك
|
|
ended on 31 December 2022.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 Approval of
|
authorizing the
|
Board of
|
حا را عــــ زوت ءارج ب ةاردﻻا سلجم ض فت
|
ع ةقفاوملا
|
9
|
Directors to distribute dividends to the
|
بسح يونس فصن وأ عــ ر ل ش
|
ةك
|
لا
|
هاسم
|
ع
|
|
Company's shareholders on a quarterly or
|
مس د 31
|
|
ة هتنملا ة لاملا ةنسلا لﻼخ ا سانم هاري ام
|
|
semi-annual basis as it deems appropriate
|
اقفو ة ق قح حا رأ نم عــــ زوتلا اذه نوك
|
نأ
|
ع ،2023
|
|
during the financial year ending on 31
|
سأرب ساسملا نودو اهيلع فراعتملا ة
|
ساحملا ئدا ملل
|
|
December 2023, provided that this
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.ةك
|
لل ع فدملا لاملا
|
|
distribution is from real profits in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accordance
|
with
|
general
|
accepted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accounting principles without affecting the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
paid-up capital of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kuwait City - Mirqab - Khalid Ibn Al Waleed St.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
د لولا نب دلاخ عراش - باقرملا - ت لا
|
Mazaya Tower 2, 6th Floor, Kuwait.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
.ت
|
لا ةلود - 6 رود - 2 ا ازم ج ب
|
P.O. Box 880, Hawalli, Kuwait 32009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ت
|
لا ةلود ،32009
|
وح ،880 :ب.ص
|
Tel: +965 22085653, Fax: +965 22085654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+965 22085654 :س اف +965 22085653 :نوف لت
|
Commercial Register No.: 349479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
349479 :مقر يراجت لجس
|
Issued Capital: KD110,000,000.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ك.د 110,000,000 :ردصملا لاملا سأر
|
Paid-up Capital: KD110,000,000.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ك.د 110,000,000 :ع فدملا لاملا سأر