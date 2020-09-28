Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.    SNM   CA8193201024

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP.

(SNM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/25 12:33:36 pm
0.045 CAD   +12.50%
02:00aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : Atrush August Payment Received
AQ
01:10aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : September 28, 2020ShaMaran Atrush August Payment Received VIEW
PU
01:06aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : Atrush august payment received
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ShaMaran Petroleum : September 28, 2020ShaMaran Atrush August Payment Received VIEW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 01:10am EDT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020/CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ('ShaMaran' or the 'Company') (TSXV: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SNM) provides the following update to stakeholders. View PDF Version

The Company confirms that a payment of $20 million($6.8 millionnet to the Company) has been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Atrush oil sales invoice entitlements for the month of August 2020.

OTHER

This information is information that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 1:00 am Eastern Timeon September 28, 2020. Pareto Securities AB is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, +46 84 02 5000, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT SHAMARAN

ShaMaran is a Kurdistanfocused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% working interest in the Atrush Block through its wholly-owned subsidiary, General Exploration Partners, Inc.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) under the symbol 'SNM'.

[Link]

SOURCE ShaMaran Petroleum Corp.

PLEASE CONTACT: ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@shamaranpetroleum.com, www.shamaranpetroleum.com; Sophia Shane, Investor Relations, Canada +1 604 689 7842; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden +46 701 112615

Disclaimer

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 05:09:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP.
02:00aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : Atrush August Payment Received
AQ
01:10aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : September 28, 2020ShaMaran Atrush August Payment Received V..
PU
01:06aSHAMARAN PETROLEUM : Atrush august payment received
AQ
09/23SHAMARAN PETROLEUM : September 23, 2020ShaMaran Update VIEW
PU
09/23SHAMARAN PETROLEUM : IIROC Trading Resumption - SNM
AQ
09/23SHAMARAN PETROLEUM : Update
AQ
09/23SHAMARAN PETROLEUM : Update
AQ
09/23SHAMARAN PETROLEUM : IIROC Trading Halt - SNM
AQ
09/17SHAMARAN PETROLEUM : September 17, 2020ShaMaran to Present at Virtual Town Hall ..
PU
09/17SHAMARAN PETROLEUM : to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on September 24, 20..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 103 M 76,7 M 76,7 M
Net income 2020 6,46 M 4,82 M 4,82 M
Net Debt 2020 221 M 165 M 165 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,3 M 72,6 M 72,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,10x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adel Chaouch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Bruijnzeels Chairman
Brenden Johnstone Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Keith Charles Hill Director
Terry L. Allen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP.-35.71%73
CNOOC LIMITED-42.59%42 861
CONOCOPHILLIPS-48.18%36 145
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-55.29%21 805
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.08%20 378
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-48.50%19 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group