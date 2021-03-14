Shandong Chenming Paper : FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT - POLL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF H SHARES HELD ON 9 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ʆ؇ોჼॷุණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIMITED*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Codej1812)

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT

POLL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT OF 2021 FIRST CLASS MEETING FOR HOLDERS

OF H SHARES HELD ON 9 MARCH 2021

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 March 2021 (the "Announcement") concerning the poll results of, among other things, the 2021 first class meeting for holders of H Shares (the "Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares") held on 9 March 2021. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to clarify that due to inadvertent errors, (i) the number of shares carrying voting rights and the number of votes cast against and abstaining from voting on the third resolution, namely the resolution in relation to the designation of persons authorised by the Board; and (ii) the number of shares carrying voting rights and the number of votes cast for and abstaining from voting on the fifth resolution, namely the resolution in relation to the period of validity of the resolution regarding the domestic listed foreign shares of the Company changing listing venue to be listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of conversion (the "Resolutions") in the H Share Class Meeting in the Announcement shall be amended as follows. Please refer to the original and amended poll results in relation to the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares below.

AbstainPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

No. of shares

The Original Poll Results Disclosed in the Announcement

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

The poll results of the resolutions of the 2021 first class meeting for holders of H Shares

AgainstPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

0.0000% - 0.0000%

0.0000% - 0.0000%

0.0000% - 0.0000%

0.0000% - 0.0000%

-

-

-

No. of sharesPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

100.0000%

100.0000%

100.0000%

ForNo. of shares

113,206,778

113,206,778

No. of shares carrying voting rights

113,206,778

113,206,778

Class of shares

Total:Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)Total:Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)

ResolutionFive special resolutions

Resolution in relation to the "Proposal on the Domestic Listed Foreign Shares of the Company Changing Listing Venue to be Listed and Traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by Way of Conversion"

Resolution in relation to the full authorisation granted by the general meeting of the Company to the Board and its authorised persons to deal with matters relating to the domestic listed foreign shares changing listing venue to be listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of conversion

No.

1.00

2.00

AbstainPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

No. of shares

1,935,217 1.7095%

1,935,217 1.7095%AgainstPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

1.5845%

1.5845%

1.1424% - 0.0000%

1.1424% - 0.0000%

588,600 0.5199%

588,600 0.5199%

0.0000%

0.0000%

No. of shares

1,793,724

1,793,724

1,293,224

1,293,224

-

Percentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

96.7061%

96.7061%

98.8576%

98.8576%

99.4801%ForNo. of shares

109,477,837

109,477,837

111,913,554

112,618,178

No. of shares carrying voting rights

113,206,778

113,206,778

113,206,778

113,206,778

Class of shares

Total:

Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)

Total:Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)Total:Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)

Resolution

Resolution in relation to the designation of persons authorised by the Board

Resolution in relation to the consideration and approval of the "Articles of Association of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (Draft, Applicable after the Changing of the Listing Venue of the B Shares)"

Resolution in relation to the period of validity of the resolution regarding the domestic listed foreign shares of the Company changing listing venue to be listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of conversion

No.

3.00

4.00

5.00

AbstainPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

No. of shares

The Amended Poll Results (to replace the original poll results of the Resolutions, with the amendments in bold)

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

The poll results of the resolutions of the 2021 first class meeting for holders of H Shares

AgainstPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

0.0000% - 0.0000%

0.0000% - 0.0000%

0.0000% - 0.0000%

0.0000% - 0.0000%

-

-

-

No. of sharesPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

100.0000%

100.0000%

100.0000%

ForNo. of shares

113,206,778

113,206,778

No. of shares carrying voting rights

113,206,778

113,206,778

Class of shares

Total:Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)Total:Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)

ResolutionFive special resolutions

Resolution in relation to the "Proposal on the Domestic Listed Foreign Shares of the Company Changing Listing Venue to be Listed and Traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by Way of Conversion"

Resolution in relation to the full authorisation granted by the general meeting of the Company to the Board and its authorised persons to deal with matters relating to the domestic listed foreign shares changing listing venue to be listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of conversion

No.

1.00

2.00

AbstainPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

No. of shares

1,832,467 1.6187%

1,832,467 1.6187%AgainstPercentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

1.6752%

1.6752%

1.1424% - 0.0000%

1.1424% - 0.0000%

0.0000% - 0.0000%

0.0000% - 0.0000%No. of shares

1,896,474

1,896,474

1,293,224

1,293,224

-

Percentage (%) of the total number of the shares with voting rights on the resolution

96.7061%

96.7061%

98.8576%

98.8576%

100.0000%ForNo. of shares

109,477,837

109,477,837

111,913,554

113,206,778

No. of shares carrying voting rights

113,206,778

113,206,778

113,206,778

113,206,778

Class of shares

Total:

Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)

Total:Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)Total:Overseas-listed foreign shares (H shares)

Resolution

Resolution in relation to the designation of persons authorised by the Board

Resolution in relation to the consideration and approval of the "Articles of Association of Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited (Draft, Applicable after the Changing of the Listing Venue of the B Shares)"

Resolution in relation to the period of validity of the resolution regarding the domestic listed foreign shares of the Company changing listing venue to be listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited by way of conversion

No.

3.00

4.00

5.00

The above amendments have no impact on the poll results of the Resolutions and all other resolutions proposed at the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares, that is, all five special resolutions at the Class Meeting for Holders of H Shares remain passed. Save as disclosed above, all other information in the Announcement remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

Chen Hongguo

Chairman

Shandong, the PRC

12 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chen Hongguo, Mr. Hu Changqing, Mr. Li Xingchun and Mr. Li Feng; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Han Tingde and Mr. Li Chuanxuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Yin Meiqun, Mr. Sun Jianfei and Mr. Yang Biao.

* For identification purposes only