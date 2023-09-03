Certain A Shares of Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1102 days starting from 27-AUG-2020 to 3-SEP-2023.



Details:

Issuer's controlling shareholder Linyi Mining Group Co., Ltd. promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect. If any of the parties were to resign within 6 months from the present IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 18 months since the date of rescinding. If the parties resign within 7 to 12 months after the IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 12 months since the date of rescinding.



Issuer's shareholder Tibet Dingshun Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Orient Bangxin Capital Co., Ltd., Beijing Yellow River Delta Investment Center (Limited Partnership) Commitment within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties. In the event of a resignation before the expiry of the term of office, the above-mentioned undertaking will continue to be maintained for six months. There will be no transfer of shares, directly or indirectly held, within 18 months from the date of declaration in case of resignation happening within 6 months from the date of listing of the company's shares; the first 7 months from the date of listing of the company's shares To the 12th month between the declaration of separation, since the declaration of departure within 12 months from the date of the transfer of the person directly or indirectly, the issuer shares.



Directors and senior management who indirectly hold the issuer's shares promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties. In the event of a resignation before the expiry of the term of office, the above-mentioned undertaking will continue to be maintained for six months There will be no transfer of shares, directly or indirectly held, within 18 months from the date of declaration in case of resignation happening within 6 months from the date of listing of the company's shares; the first 7 months from the date of listing of the company's shares To the 12th month between the declaration of separation, since the declaration of departure within 12 months from the date of the transfer of the person directly or indirectly, the issuer shares.



Supervisor promised to indirectly hold the issuer's shares within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties. In the event of a resignation before the expiry of the term of office, the above-mentioned undertaking will continue to be maintained for six months. There will be no transfer of shares, directly or indirectly held, within 18 months from the date of declaration in case of resignation happening within 6 months from the date of listing of the company's shares; the first 7 months from the date of listing of the company's shares To the 12th month between the declaration of separation, since the declaration of departure within 12 months from the date of the transfer of the person directly or indirectly, the issuer shares.