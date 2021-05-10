Log in
Shandong Gold Mining : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

05/10/2021 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.

山東黃金礦業股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1787)

PROXY FORM

FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/We (Note 1)

of

(Note 2) being the registered holder

of (Note 3)

H shares in Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

HEREBY APPOINT (Note 4) THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or

(correspondence address:

)

as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company to be held at the conference room of the Company, No. 2503, Jingshi Road, Licheng District, Jinan, Shandong Province, the PRC at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 10 June 2021, and to vote for me/us at such meeting in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM in the manners as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolutions (Note 5)

For (Note 6)

Against (Note 6)

Abstain (Note 6)

1.

To approve the 2020 Work Report of the Board of

Directors (the "Board")

2.

To approve the 2020 Work Report of the Supervisory

Committee

3.

To approve the 2020 Work Report of the independent

non-executive Directors

4.

To approve the 2020 Final Financial Report

5.

To approve the resolution on the Company's 2020 Annual

Report and its extracts

Special Resolution (Note 5)

For (Note 6)

Against (Note 6)

Abstain (Note 6)

6.

To approve the resolution on the 2020 profit distribution

Ordinary Resolutions (Note 5)

For (Note 6)

Against (Note 6)

Abstain (Note 6)

7.

To approve the resolution regarding the provision for

impairment of assets for the year 2020

8.

To approve the resolution regarding the appointment of

accounting firms for 2021

9.

To approve the resolution regarding the appointment of

internal control auditing firm for 2021

10.

To approve the resolution regarding the 2020 Appraisal

Report on Internal Control

11.

To approve the 2020 Social Responsibility Report

12.

To approve the resolution regarding the special report on

the deposit and use of proceeds in 2020

Special Resolution (Note 5)

For (Note 6)

Against (Note 6)

Abstain (Note 6)

13.

To approve the resolution on general mandate to issue H

shares

Ordinary Resolution (Note 5)

For (Note 6)

Against (Note 6)

Abstain (Note 6)

14.

To approve the resolution regarding the Company's

guarantee facility for the Hong Kong subsidiary for 2021

Special Resolutions (Note 5)

For (Note 6)

Against (Note 6)

Abstain (Note 6)

15.

To approve the resolution regarding the change in

registered capital

16.

To approve the resolution regarding the amendments to the

Articles of Association

Date:

2021

Signature (Note 7):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (both in Chinese and English) as recorded in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert address(es) as recorded in the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.
  3. Please insert the number of shares in the Company registered in your name(s) to which the proxy form relates. If no such number is inserted, the proxy form will be deemed to relate to all shares in the Company registered in your name(s).
  4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Company is preferred, please strike out "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf at the AGM. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any alteration made to this proxy form must be signed by the person who signs it.
  5. According to Article 108 of the Articles of Association, to adopt an ordinary resolution, votes representing more than one half of the voting rights represented by the shareholders (including proxies) present at the meeting must be exercised in favour of the resolution for it to be passed; to adopt a special resolution, votes representing more than two-thirds of the voting rights represented by the shareholders (including proxies) present at the meeting must be exercised in favour of the resolution for it to be passed.
  6. Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, place a "" in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against any resolution, place a "" in the box marked "Against". If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, place a "" in the box marked "Abstain". The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority. Failure to complete the box will entitle your proxy to vote on your behalf at his discretion.
  7. This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, either under the common seal or under the hand of any director or attorney duly authorised in writing.
  8. This proxy form, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any), under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be delivered to the Company's H share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (i.e. before 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 9 June 2021) or any adjournment thereof.
  9. Proxies of holders of the Company's H shares shall bring along the proxy form, instrument(s) for appointing a proxy (if applicable) and the proxies' identity cards or passports to attend the AGM.
  10. This proxy form should be completed in duplicate. One counterpart should be delivered to the Company's H Share Registrar in accordance with Note 8; the other counterpart should be produced by the proxy at the AGM in accordance with Note 9.

Disclaimer

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
