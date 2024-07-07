Certain A Shares of Shandong Hi-tech Spring Material Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024.

July 06, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Shandong Hi-tech Spring Material Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JUL-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 374 days starting from 29-JUN-2023 to 7-JUL-2024.



Details:

The controlling shareholder Shandong Haike Holdings Co., Ltd will not transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company, within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 months from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The actual controller and chairman Yang Xiaohong will not transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company, within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 months from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



The issuer?s directors and senior executives, Zhang Sheng?an and Wu Leilei, directors, Zhang Zaizhong, Cui Zhiqiang, supervisors, Li Yong, Liu Meng, and Li Ling, and senior executives, Teng Wenbin will not transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company, within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 months from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



The shareholders Yan Zengwei, Pan Yi, Zhang Jinfeng, Zhang Hui, Yang Xianfeng, Jiaxing Chentong Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership), Nanjing Jinpu Xinchao Emerging Industry Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), Weifang Beiqi New Kinetic Energy Conversion Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Beiqi Huajin Industry Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership), Nanjing Sumintou Ruisheng Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Hangzhou Jingyou Second Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Changde Heyin Xiangde Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Zhao Hongxiu, Shenzhen Dachen Chuanghong Private Equity Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Caizhi Chuangying Private Equity Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Huashi Zhiyuan (Dongying) Equity Investment Fund Partnership ( Limited Partnership) will not transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company, within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares.