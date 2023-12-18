Shandong Hi-tech Spring Material Technology Co., Ltd.(XSEC:301292) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Shandong Hi-tech Spring Material Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the research, development, production and sales of electrolyte solvents for lithium-ion batteries and fine chemicals. The Company's main products include electrolyte solvents, propylene glycol, isopropanol, dimethyl carbonate and others. The Company's products are used in lithium-ion battery electrolyte, medicine, cosmetics, essence, tobacco and other areas. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic and overseas markets.

Sector Specialty Chemicals