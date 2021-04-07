Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.

SHANDONG INTERNATIONAL TRUST CO., LTD.

(1697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shandong International Trust : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATION OF GENERAL MANAGER BY THE SHANDONG OFFICE OF CBIRC

04/07/2021 | 07:26am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.

山東省國際信託股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1697)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE APPROVAL OF

THE QUALIFICATION OF GENERAL MANAGER

BY THE SHANDONG OFFICE OF CBIRC

Reference is made to the announcement of Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 3 February 2021. Mr. Fang Hao was appointed as the general manager of the Company, subject to the approval of his qualification by the Shandong Office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "Shandong Office of CBIRC"). The Company has recently received the Approval on the Qualification of Fang Hao as the General Manager of Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. by the Shandong Office of CBIRC (Lu Yin Bao Jian Zhun [2021] No. 131) dated 31 March 2021 issued by the Shandong Office of CBIRC, pursuant to which, the qualification of Mr. Fang Hao as the general manager of the Company has been approved by the Shandong Office of CBIRC with effect from 31 March 2021. The appointment of Mr. Fang Hao as an executive director of the Company has been approved at the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 30 March 2021 and is still subject to the approval of his qualification by the Shandong Office of CBIRC.

Please refer to the circular of the Company dated 15 March 2021 for the biography of Mr. Fang Hao. There is no change in the biography of Mr. Fang Hao up to the date of this announcement.

By order of the Board

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.

WAN Zhong

Chairperson

Jinan, the People's Republic of China, 7 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wan Zhong and Mr. Yue Zengguang as executive directors; Mr. Xiao Hua, Mr. Jin Tongshui and Ms. Wang Bailing as non-executive directors; Mr. Yen Huai-chiang, Mr. Ding Huiping and Ms. Meng Rujing as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Shandong International Trust Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 631 M 249 M 249 M
Net income 2020 628 M 96,0 M 96,0 M
Net cash 2020 2 533 M 387 M 387 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 871 M 437 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,26x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 229
Free-Float 8,85%
Chart SHANDONG INTERNATIONAL TRUST CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANDONG INTERNATIONAL TRUST CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zeng Guang Yue General Manager & Executive Director
Wen Bo Ma Chief Financial Officer
Lin Hui Xu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhong Wan Chairman
Xiang Qi Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONG INTERNATIONAL TRUST CO., LTD.1.39%437
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.15.14%49 529
KKR & CO. INC.26.40%29 511
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC8.64%23 760
AMUNDI5.31%16 823
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.22.21%15 369
