Shandong International Trust : NOTICE OF 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.

ʆ؇޲਷ყڦৄٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1697)

NOTICE OF 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the first extraordinary general meeting of Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 at Room 1204, Lucion Building, No. 166 Jiefang Road, Lixia District, Jinan, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 15 March 2021 (the "Circular").

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Fang Hao as an executive Director of the Company.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.

WAN Zhong

Chairperson

Jinan, the People's Republic of China

15 March 2021

Notes:

1. The holders of H Shares and Domestic Shares whose names appear on the registers of the members of the Company on 30 March 2021 (Tuesday) are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM. The register of members of the Company will be closed from 25 March 2021 (Thursday) to 30 March 2021 (Tuesday), both days inclusive, during which no transfer of Shares can be registered. All transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares) or the Company's registered office at No. 166 Jiefang Road, Lixia District, Jinan, Shandong Province, the PRC (for holders of Domestic Shares) not later than 4:30 p.m. on 24 March 2021 (Wednesday).

2. Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the meeting on his/her behalf. A proxy needs not be a Shareholder.

3. A proxy shall be appointed by an instrument in writing (including the proxy form). Such instrument shall be signed by the appointor or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. If the appointor is a legal person, then the instrument shall be signed under a legal person's seal or signed by its director or an attorney duly authorised in writing. The instrument appointing the proxy shall be deposited at the Company's H share registrar for holders of H Shares or at the address of the registered PRC office of the Company for holders of domestic shares not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the EGM or any adjourned meeting. If the instrument appointing the proxy is signed by a person authorised by the appointor, the power of attorney or other document of authority under which the instrument is signed shall be notarised. The notarised power of attorney or other document of authority shall be deposited together and at the same time with the instrument appointing the proxy at the Company's H share registrar or the address of the registered PRC office of the Company (as may be applicable).

4. Shareholders or their proxies are required to produce their identification documents when attending the EGM.

5. Miscellaneous

i. It is expected that the EGM will last for half a day. All attending Shareholders shall arrange for their transportation and accommodation and shall bear all their own expenses in connection with their attendance.

ii. Details on the abovementioned resolutions to be considered and approved at the EGM are set out in the circular of the Company in respect of the EGM dated 15 March 2021.

iii. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Wan Chai, Hong Kong Tel: (852) 2862 8555 Fax: (852) 2865 0990

iv. The address of the registered office and principal place of business of the Company is: No. 166 Jiefang Road Lixia District, Jinan Shandong Province, PRC Tel: +86 (531) 8656 6593 Fax: +86 (531) 8656 6593

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. Wan Zhong and Mr. Yue Zengguang as executive Directors; Mr. Xiao Hua, Mr. Jin Tongshui and Ms. Wang Bailing as non-executive Directors; Mr. Yen Huai-chiang, Mr. Ding Huiping and Ms. Meng Rujing as independent non-executive Directors.