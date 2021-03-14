Shandong International Trust : PROXY FORM - FOR THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 30 MARCH 2021 AND ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1697)

PROXY FORM

FOR THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE

HELD ON 30 MARCH 2021 AND ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

I/We (Note 1)

of (Note 2)

being the registered holder(s)

of (Note 3)

domestic shares/H shares of RMB1.00 eachin the share capital of Shandong International Trust Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting (Note 4) or

of (Note 2)

and/or of (Note 2)

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to be held at Room 1204, Lucion Building, No. 166 Jiefang Road, Lixia District, Jinan, Shandong Province, the PRC on 30 March 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and any adjournment thereof and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under laws, regulations and the articles of association of the Company.

I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolution to be proposed at the EGM, and if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Ordinary Resolution For (Note 5) Against (Note 5) Abstain (Note 5) To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Fang Hao as an executive Director of the Company

Signature (Note 6):

Date (Note 6):

2021

Notes: