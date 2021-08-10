Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600022   CNE000001JV1

SHANDONG IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD.

(600022)
  Report
Shandong Iron and Steel : Top steelmaker Baowu Group vows output cuts, restructuring in H2

08/10/2021 | 12:49am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - The world's biggest steel producer, China Baowu Steel Group, pledged to cut output in the second half of the year in response to Beijing's commitment to limit annual production in order to reduce carbon emissions.

The steel giant said late Monday that it would ensure efficiency and performance in the remainder of the year, while controlling production.

"This is a political issue with no room for bargaining, and it must be resolutely implemented," the producer said in a statement, citing its Chairman Chen Derong.

China promised no annual growth in 2021 crude steel production, although its output had jumped 11.8% year-on-year in the first six months.

Baowu Group, owned by China's state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, churned out 115 million tonnes of the metal last year, which was 15% higher than the output in India, the world's second largest steel producer.

In the statement, Baowu also said it would push forward with its joint reorganisation to enhance its industry status and performance in the second half. Last month, the company was working with Shandong Iron and Steel Group on a "strategic restructuring".

The steelmaker added that internationalisation is vital to its survival and development.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 87 317 M 13 479 M 13 479 M
Net income 2020 723 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2020 7 501 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 20 649 M 3 184 M 3 187 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 21 398
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart SHANDONG IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANDONG IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Lv General Manager
Ke Chao Wei Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Cheng Yu Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiang Dong Wang Chairman
Jin Wu Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANDONG IRON AND STEEL COMPANY LTD.34.97%3 184
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.30.25%26 612
JSW STEEL LIMITED92.98%24 164
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION51.31%20 732
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.17.49%19 923
EVRAZ PLC31.21%12 511