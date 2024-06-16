Certain A Shares of Shandong Link Science and Technology Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

These A Shares will be under lockup for 1096 days starting from 16-JUN-2021 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholder Shandong Link Industrial Group Co., Ltd., actual controllers Wu Xiaolin and Wu Xiaoqiang, the Company?s supervisors and senior management who are indirect shareholders, and He Peizhen (director Chen Yougen?s wife) committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, Wu Xiaolin, Wu Xiaoqiang, and He Peizhen committed to transfer not more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s actual controllers? relatives Ju Zhiwen, Zhang Yusong, Li Mingjun committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



The Company?s shareholders Weifang Lianyin Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership), Weifang Huiqing Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership), and Qingzhou Huijin Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership) and director and shareholder Chen Yougen committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, Chen Yougen committed to transfer not more than 25% of shares held each year.



The other shareholders committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.