Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09(2) OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS OF PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE

(A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 568)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF

THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09(2) OF THE LISTING RULES

AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS OF

PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE

This announcement is made by Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code") issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 11 September 2020 in relation a letter of intent entered into between Mr. Zhang Enrong and Shandong Shouguang Jinxin Investment Development Holdings Group Limited* (山東壽光金鑫投資發展控股集團有限公

司, "Shouguang Jinxin") in relation to a possible cooperation in respect of the shares of the Company (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.

The Company was informed by Mr. Zhang Enrong, a shareholder holding 235,617,000 A Shares of the Company (representing approximately 29.53% of the total issued share capital of the Company), on 11 September 2020 that Mr. Zhang Enrong and Shouguang Jinxin have entered into a letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent"). Pursuant to the Letter of Intent, Mr. Zhang Enrong and Shouguang Jinxin has reached a preliminary intent as to a cooperation between them, including but not limited to nomination of voting rights and acquisition of shares by way of agreement (the "Possible Transaction").

The Company understands that the Possible Transaction remains in the exploration stage, and there is no certainty that the Possible Transaction will proceed or eventually materialise. No binding agreement or other commitment has been entered into as to whether to proceed with the Possible Transaction, and the details and terms of the Possible Transaction (including the number and proportion of shares of the Company involved) are yet to be finalized; and hence the Possible Transaction, if materialised, may or may not lead to a change in control (as defined under the