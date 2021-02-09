Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING...
(A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 568)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited* (the "Company") will be convened and held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3 March 2021 at the conference room at No. 999 Wensheng Street, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolution in relation to thechange of business scope of the Company and amendments to the Articles ofAssociation.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolution in relation to the purchase of liability insurance for the company, directors, supervisors, senior management;
To consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolution in relation to the amendments to the "Rules of Procedures of Supervisory Meetings";
The above resolution 1 is a special resolution, and shall be passed by more than two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders (including proxies) of the Company present at the EGM; while the remaining resolutions are ordinary resolutions.
Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited
Liu Yunlong
Chairman
Shandong, the PRC
8 February 2021
Notes:
The register of members of the Company for H Shares will be closed from Thursday, 25 February 2021 to Wednesday, 3 March 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no H Share transfer will be effected. In order to qualify for attending the EGM and voting, all instruments of transfer of H Shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the registrar for H Shares of the Company no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.
The address of the registrar for H Shares is as follows:
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 22, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong
The Company will publish specific announcement on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange setting out details of the eligibility of holders of A Shares to attend the EGM.
A proxy form for use at the EGM is enclosed. Such proxy form is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company. Whether or not you intend to attend the EGM, you are required to complete and return the enclosed proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending the EGM and voting in person if you so wish.
If a proxy attends the EGM on behalf of a shareholder, he/she should produce his/her proof of identity and the instrument signed by the proxy or his/her legal representative, which specifies the date of its issuance. If the legal representative of a legal person shareholder attends the EGM, such legal representative should produce his/her proof of identity and valid documents evidencing his/her capacity as such legal representative. If a legal person shareholder appoints a representative of a company other than its legal representative to attend the EGM, such representative should produce his/her proof of identity and an authorisation instrument affixed with the seal of the legal person Shareholder and duly signed by its legal representative.
The EGM is expected to last for an hour. Shareholders attending the EGM are responsible for their own transportation and accommodation expenses.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises the executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Yun Long, Mr. Liu Min, Mr. Zhang Yu Zhi and Mr. Li Zhi Xin; the non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yao You Ling and Mr. Wang Quan Hong; and the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tang Qing Bin, Mr. Song Zhi Wang and Mr. Cai Zhong Jie.
* for identification purpose only
