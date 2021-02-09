Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 568)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited* (the "Company") will be convened and held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3 March 2021 at the conference room at No. 999 Wensheng Street, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolutions.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolution in relation to thechange of business scope of the Company and amendments to the Articles ofAssociation.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolution in relation to the purchase of liability insurance for the company, directors, supervisors, senior management; To consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolution in relation to the amendments to the "Rules of Procedures of Supervisory Meetings";

The above resolution 1 is a special resolution, and shall be passed by more than two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders (including proxies) of the Company present at the EGM; while the remaining resolutions are ordinary resolutions.

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited

Liu Yunlong

Chairman

Shandong, the PRC

8 February 2021