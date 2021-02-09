Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibilities for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 568)

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

In order to improve corporate governance of the Company, according to the relevant legal and regulatory requirements under the "Company Law of the People's Republic of China*" (中華人民共和國公司

法), the "Securities Law of the People's Republic of China*" (中華人民共和國證券法), the "Rules Governing Listing of Shares on Shenzhen Stock Exchange*" (深圳證券交易所股票上市規則) and the

"Guidelines of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange for Standardized Operation of Listed Companies*" (深圳 證券交易所上市公司規範運作指引), the Company proposes to make certain amendments to the articles

of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"). Details of the proposed amendments ("Proposed Amendments") are as follows: