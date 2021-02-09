Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held ...

(A Sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 568)

Proxy Form for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 3 March 2021

I/We(Note 1),

of

or failing him/her, the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company as my/our proxy for

H Shares which I/we hold in the share capital of the Company to attend, speak and vote for me/us at the EGM to be held at No. 999 Wensheng Street, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, the People's Republic of China at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3 March 2021 and at any adjournment of such meeting. In the absence of any indication, the proxy/proxies may vote in respect of that resolution at his/her discretion.

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the amendments to the

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the purchase of liability

To consider and, if thought fit, approve the resolution in relation to thechange

Notes:

Please insert full name(s) and address in BLOCK CAPITALS .

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman is preferred, strike out the words ''or, the Chairman of the Extraordinary General Meeting (" EGM ")'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT .

The description of the resolution is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the notice of the EGM and the circular

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK ( ) IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED ''AGAINST''. IF YOU WISH TO USE LESS THAN ALL

YOUR VOTES, OR TO CASE SOME OF YOUR VOTES ''FOR'' AND SOME OF YOUR VOTES ''AGAINST'' A PARTICULAR RESOLUTION, YOU MUST WRITE THE NUMBER OF VOTES IN THE RELEVANT BOX(ES). Failure to complete any or all the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting.

The shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 are entitled to attend the EGM with their passports or other identity papers.

The register of members of the Company for H shares will be closed from Thursday, 25 February 2021 to Wednesday, 3 March 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no H Share transfer will be effected. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, all instruments of transfer of H Shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the registrar for H Shares of the Company for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.

The address of the registrar for H Shares is as follows:

Tricor Investor Services Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

Each holder of H shares who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint in writing one or more proxies, whether a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the EGM. A proxy of a shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy may only vote on a poll.

The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign, or other documents of authorisation, must be notarially certified.

To be valid, the proxy form, and if the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority, must be delivered to the registrar for H shares of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof.

If a proxy attends the EGM on behalf of a shareholder, he/she should produce his/her proof of identity and the instrument signed by the proxy or his/her legal representative, which specifies the date of its issuance. If the legal representative of a legal person share shareholder attends the EGM, such legal representative should produce his/her proof of identity and valid documents evidencing his/her capacity as such legal representative. If a legal person share shareholder appoints a representative of a company other than its legal representative to attend the EGM, such representative should produce his/her proof of identity and an authorisation instrument affixed with the seal of the legal person share shareholder and duly signed by its legal representative.