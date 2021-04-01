Log in
SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED

(568)
Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities...

04/01/2021
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd

Date Submitted

01/04/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

00568

Description :

H Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

256,126,400

1.00

256,126,400

H Shares

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of the month

256,126,400

H Shares

1.00

256,126,400

002490

(Shenzhen

(2) Stock code :

Stock

Description :

A Shares

Exchange)

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

541,722,000

1.00

541,722,000

A Shares

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of the month

541,722,000

1.00

541,722,000

A Shares

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

797,848,400

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1) H Shares

(2) A Shares

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

256,126,400

541,722,000

preceding month

H Shares

A Shares

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

NIL

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

256,126,400

541,722,000

month

H Shares

A Shares

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value

thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

nominal

close of

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 010 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2020 32,2 M 4,90 M 4,90 M
Net Debt 2020 1 558 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 462 M 376 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 890
Free-Float 60,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Min Liu CFO, Board Secretary & Deputy General Manager
Liang Hao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Chang Qin Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Song Ji Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Hua Quan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONG MOLONG PETROLEUM MACHINERY COMPANY LIMITED167.47%376
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED24.55%38 061
HALLIBURTON COMPANY13.55%19 106
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.65%16 653
NOV INC.-0.07%5 303
DIALOG GROUP-9.86%4 240
