Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities...
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd
Date Submitted
01/04/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
00568
Description :
H Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
256,126,400
1.00
256,126,400
H Shares
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
N/A
Balance at close of the month
256,126,400
H Shares
1.00
256,126,400
002490
(Shenzhen
(2) Stock code :
Stock
Description :
A Shares
Exchange)
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
541,722,000
1.00
541,722,000
A Shares
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
N/A
Balance at close of the month
541,722,000
1.00
541,722,000
A Shares
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(RMB) :
797,848,400
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1) H Shares
(2) A Shares
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
256,126,400
541,722,000
preceding month
H Shares
A Shares
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
NIL
NIL
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
256,126,400
541,722,000
month
H Shares
A Shares
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
(Note 1)
3.
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
options (State currency)
N/A
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value
thereto
close of the
Description of warrants
nominal
close of
during the
at close of the
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class ) N/A
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
Class and description
outstanding
month
month
month
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( / /
)
2.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
