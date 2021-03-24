Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd.    002193   CNE1000008G0

SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.

(002193)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

France's SMCP sees late-2021 recovery thanks to China, vaccines

03/24/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Maje label is pictured on clothes inside a Maje luxury clothing store, operated by SMCP Group, in Paris

(Reuters) - French lower-priced luxury group SMCP, the owner of Sandro and Maje, said it expected a rebound in late 2021 thanks to vaccination progress and strong prospects in China as it reported a smaller-than-expected drop in 2020 core profit.

All retailers were hit hard as governments forced shops to close during pandemic-related lockdowns, but SMCP has been helped by a quick recovery in Asia-Pacific, where it generates a quarter of its growth and plans to double that rate by 2025.

"I think we're going to have a tale of two halves. The first half will still be challenging. However, I really feel optimistic about a recovery in the second half as vaccination reaches decent rates in many countries," Chief Executive Daniel Lalonde told a news conference.

The CEO said the recovery should be especially pronounced in China, where its cheaper alternatives to Prada or Louis Vuitton products continued to gain traction with the fast-growing middle class.

"For the first two and a half months of trading in 2021, the only market that is comparable to 2019 is China," Lalonde said.

However, the company did not provide a detailed outlook for 2021 because of continued crisis-related uncertainties.

Shares in SMCP dropped 2.9% after the announcement.

The Paris-based company said annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped less than 40% to 179.6 million euros ($212.70 million) compared to analysts' average forecast for a 55% decline in a Refinitiv poll.

SMCP added earnings showed a sharp improvement in the last six months of 2020.

Shares in SMCP have dropped 75% since late 2018 as the company was hit by a global economic slowdown followed by the coronavirus pandemic, but started 2021 with a pick-up of about 15% since the beginning of the year.

($1 = 0.8444 euros)

(Reporting by Kate Entringer and Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

By Kate Entringer and Zuzanna Szymanska


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUGO BOSS AG -0.17% 34.45 Delayed Quote.26.46%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.14% 554.9 Real-time Quote.8.48%
SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD. -1.99% 5.9 End-of-day quote.-13.49%
SMCP S.A 2.18% 5.845 Real-time Quote.15.30%
All news about SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.
04:40aFrance's SMCP sees late-2021 recovery thanks to China, vaccines
RE
2020SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT  : Sandro owner SMCP eyes bigger China push, market..
RE
2020SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT  : Fashion group SMCP's second-quarter sales hit by..
RE
2020SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT  : Trinity Limited Under Ruyi Group Increases Its R..
BU
2020China's Shandong Ruyi votes out top execs at Japan's Renown
RE
2020China's Ruyi yet to secure Bally deal financing as coronavirus weighs - sourc..
RE
2020SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT  : Ruyi's Cubbie Station Is About to Receive a Bump..
BU
2020RUYI GROUP  : Takes Actions to Help COVID-19 Control and Ensure Enterprise Devel..
BU
2020RUYI GROUP  : Amicably Negotiates With Bagir to Resolve Mutual Concerns
BU
2020French fashion group SMCP to take profit hit in China due to coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 150 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2019 48,2 M 7,38 M 7,38 M
Net Debt 2019 1 240 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2019 43,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 544 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,10x
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 028
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yuan Shu Du General Manager & Director
Yi Ying Zhang Chief Accounting & Financial Officer
Ya Fu Qiu Chairman
Yan Bao Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ke Lin Wang Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.-13.49%236
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.33.33%9 490
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-0.73%7 791
ECLAT TEXTILE CO., LTD.7.69%4 650
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.17.41%3 580
TEIJIN LIMITED1.03%3 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ