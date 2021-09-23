Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002193   CNE1000008G0

SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.

(002193)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unit of SMCP's majority shareholder fails to redeem bonds

09/23/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee arranges a clothing display inside a Sandro luxury clothing store, operated by SMCP Group, in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -French fashion company SMCP, whose brands include Sandro and Maje, said on Thursday that a unit of its majority shareholder failed to meet a debt obligation, which could open the door to a change in ownership of the retailer.

SMCP shares closed up 8.6% on speculation of it changing hands.

European TopSoho, a unit of China's Shandong Ruyi, defaulted on a bond exchangeable for SMCP shares due Sept. 21, SMCP said in a statement.

If Ruyi does not repay the bond by a Sept. 30 grace period, the Chinese clothing conglomerate, which owns a 53 percent stake in the French fashion retailer, could settle the bond with collateral of at least 28 million shares, said Jefferies analyst Kathryn Parker.

That would correspond to a stake of around 37%, passing the 30% threshold requiring companies to make a takeover offer. A source close to the bondholders said they were seeking reimbursement and not interested in taking over the company.

"SMCP would no longer have Shandong Ruyi as a majority holder, and this would be positive for the shares because it would remove the uncertainty of having a shareholder that's going through default," said Parker, noting possible speculation on the company going completely private.

The analyst added that SMCP would make an attractive target to some of the affordable luxury players in the United States.

Business picked up considerably at SMCP in the first half of the year, with appetite in China for its contemporary French fashion helping the group post sales growth of 54.6% on an organic basis.

Ruyi, which once harboured ambitions of building an empire that would rival that of luxury behemoth LVMH, has struggled under the weight of the debt from acquisitions. Financing difficulties worsened with the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

Neither Shandong Ruyi nor European TopSoho immediately responded to emailed requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8530 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.
12:16pUnit of SMCP's majority shareholder fails to redeem bonds
RE
09/17SMCP Says it's Safe as Struggling Parent Worries Investors
DJ
08/29Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year..
CI
08/02SMCP S A : Fashion group SMCP names Isabelle Guichot as CEO
RE
07/13Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd. Announces Final Dividend for 2020, Payable..
CI
05/24Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd. Approves Final Cash Dividend for 2020
CI
04/30Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd. Proposes Final Cash Dividend for 2020
CI
04/29Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
04/29Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
03/24France's SMCP sees late-2021 recovery thanks to China, vaccines
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 786 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2020 5,09 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
Net Debt 2020 970 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2020 341x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 1 497 M 232 M 232 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,87x
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 479
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuan Shu Du General Manager & Director
Yi Ying Zhang Chief Accounting & Financial Officer
Ya Fu Qiu Chairman
Yan Bao Li Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ke Lin Wang Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANDONG RUYI WOOLEN GARMENT GROUP CO., LTD.-16.13%225
JIANGSU EASTERN SHENGHONG CO., LTD.270.04%26 246
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.22.15%8 903
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.49.86%4 518
JIANGSU GUOTAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD.106.09%3 605
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION443.62%3 060