Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

|
|
Original
|
Revised
|
Closure date of register of members (both
|
Saturday,
|
Tuesday,
|
days inclusive)
|
17 October 2020 to
|
20October 2020 to
|
|
Thursday,
|
Thursday,
|
|
22 October 2020
|
22 October 2020
|
Record date
|
Thursday,
|
Thursday,
|
|
22 October 2020
|
22 October 2020
|
Proposed final and special dividend
|
Friday,
|
Friday,
|
payment date and the date of despatch of
|
20 November 2020
|
20 November 2020
|
share certificates for the bonus shares
|
|
Save as clarified above, all information set out in the Announcement (both English and Chinese versions) remains unchanged.
By order of the Board
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited
Zhang Hua Wei
Chairman
Weihai, Shandong, the PRC, 9 September 2020
