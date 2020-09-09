Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

山 東 威 高 集 團 醫 用 高 分 子 製 品 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited *

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1066)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Refer to the interim result announcement made by Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (the "Company") dated 26 August 2020 (the "Announcement"), the Company would like to make the following two clarifications as stated in the Announcement:-

1. For ascertaining shareholders' qualification for attending the SGM as stated on page 33:-

Original Revised Latest time to lodge in the reply slip Tuesday, Not required 13 October 2020

2. For ascertaining shareholders' entitlement to the proposed interim dividend as stated on page 34:-

Original Revised Latest time to lodge transfers in order to be 4:30 p.m. on 4:30 p.m. on entitled to the proposed final dividend, Friday, Monday, the proposed special dividend and the 16 October 2020 19October 2020 proposed bonus issue