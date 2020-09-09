Log in
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED

(1066)
Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

09/09/2020 | 08:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

山 東 威 高 集 團 醫 用 高 分 子 製 品 股 份 有 限 公 司

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited *

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1066)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Refer to the interim result announcement made by Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (the "Company") dated 26 August 2020 (the "Announcement"), the Company would like to make the following two clarifications as stated in the Announcement:-

1. For ascertaining shareholders' qualification for attending the SGM as stated on page 33:-

Original

Revised

Latest time to lodge in the reply slip

Tuesday,

Not required

13 October 2020

2. For ascertaining shareholders' entitlement to the proposed interim dividend as stated on page 34:-

Original

Revised

Latest time to lodge transfers in order to be

4:30 p.m. on

4:30 p.m. on

entitled to the proposed final dividend,

Friday,

Monday,

the proposed special dividend and the

16 October 2020

19October 2020

proposed bonus issue

  • For identification purpose only

1

Original

Revised

Closure date of register of members (both

Saturday,

Tuesday,

days inclusive)

17 October 2020 to

20October 2020 to

Thursday,

Thursday,

22 October 2020

22 October 2020

Record date

Thursday,

Thursday,

22 October 2020

22 October 2020

Proposed final and special dividend

Friday,

Friday,

payment date and the date of despatch of

20 November 2020

20 November 2020

share certificates for the bonus shares

Save as clarified above, all information set out in the Announcement (both English and Chinese versions) remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited

Zhang Hua Wei

Chairman

Weihai, Shandong, the PRC, 9 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Mr. Zhang Hua Wei (Executive Director)

Mr. Long Jing (Executive Director)

Mr. Wang Yi (Executive Director)

Mr. Gong Jian Bo (Executive Director)

Mrs. Zhou Shu Hua (Non-executive Director)

Mr. Lo Wai Hung (Independent non-executive Director)

Mrs. Fu Ming Zhong (Independent non-executive Director)

Mrs. Wang Jin Xia (Independent non-executive Director)

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 12:19:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 11 144 M 1 628 M 1 628 M
Net income 2020 2 082 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2020 257 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,9x
Yield 2020 0,93%
Capitalization 70 999 M 10 375 M 10 372 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,39x
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 10 153
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,17 CNY
Last Close Price 15,70 CNY
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jing Long Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hua Wei Zhang Chairman & Compliance Officer
Dong Mei Bi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xue Feng Wu Chief Financial Officer
Yi Wang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED90.36%10 375
COLOPLAST A/S19.36%33 254
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED1.46%17 766
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.387.66%14 886
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS148.18%11 199
SUPERMAX CORPORATION1,110.07%5 208
