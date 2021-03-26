Log in
SHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED

(719)
Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical : Announcement Notice of Board Meeting

03/26/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

山東新華製藥股份有限公司

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited

(a joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00719)

ANNOUNCEMENT NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at the conference room of the Company at No.1 Lutai Ave., Hi-tech District, Zibo, Shandong, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), at 2:00 p.m. on Friday , 9 April 2021, for the following purposes:-

1. to consider and approve the unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended 31 March 2021; and

2. to transact any other business, if any.

By order of the Board

Shangdong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Zhang Daiming

Chairman

26 March 2021, Zibo, the PRC

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Zhang Daiming (Chairman)

Mr. Pan Guangcheng

Mr. Du Deping

Mr. Zhu Jianwei

Mr. He Tongqing

Mr. Lo Wah Wai

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Xu Lie

Mr. Cong Kechun

Disclaimer

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 5 606 M 857 M 857 M
Net income 2019 300 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
Net Debt 2019 839 M 128 M 128 M
P/E ratio 2019 7,96x
Yield 2019 3,14%
Capitalization 4 277 M 654 M 654 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 6 399
Free-Float 57,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
De Ping Du General Manager & Director
Ning Hou Chief Financial Officer
Dai Ming Zhang Chairman
Cheng Tong Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Chao Tao Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED20.28%654
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.92%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.41%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-3.26%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-3.05%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.00%192 886
