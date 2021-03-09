Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ShanDongDenghai Seeds Co.,Ltd    002041   CNE000001LQ7

SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD

(002041)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ShanDongDenghai Seeds : China seed industry seeks better laws to support innovation

03/09/2021 | 11:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's seed regulations need to be overhauled to boost innovation and protect investment in new products, executives said this week, amid a renewed focus on the sector for its critical role in ensuring food security.

China's leadership has said in recent months the country needs a "turnaround" in its seed industry, which is plagued by counterfeit products and a huge number of similar varieties that offer little new improvements for farmers.

The country's seed law and regulations on the protection of new plant varieties should be revised as soon as possible, while enforcement against infringements should be stepped up, said Ning Gaoning, chairman of state-owned Sinochem Group and China National Chemical Corp (Chemchina), according to a report by official news agency Xinhua late on Tuesday.

Sinochem owns multinational seed giant Syngenta.

Ning is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body to China's rubber-stamp parliament which is meeting this week.

Delegates attending the CPPCC and parliament meetings submit proposals for new legislation during this time, although they do not all become law.

China has more than 7,200 licensed seed companies but few have the capability for innovation, Xinhua also quoted Li Denghai, a parliamentary delegate, as saying.

Li is also honorary chairman of Shandong Denghai Seeds CO Ltd, a major player in the corn market.

Some seed companies slightly change the traits of seed products and then promote them as new varieties, he said, which has caused a flood of similar products on the market.

"As soon as a new product is promoted, there will be imitations right away," added Li.

Speaking on the sidelines of the parliament last week, Tang Renjian, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said the ministry is studying a plan to help its animal and plant breeding sector close the gap with foreign countries.

However, achieving the turnaround would take a decade, he said.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD
03/09SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS  : China seed industry seeks better laws to support innova..
RE
02/22China steps up focus on food security in major policy document
RE
02/21China steps up focus on food security in major policy document
RE
2018China-owned Syngenta plots growth in challenging home market
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 013 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2020 98,0 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 155x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 013 M 2 307 M 2 308 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 14,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
ShanDongDenghai Seeds Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,50 CNY
Last Close Price 17,06 CNY
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Li Xiang Yan General Manager & Director
Li Deng Chief Financial Officer
Long Xiang Wang Chairman
Dong Feng Di Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ai Rong Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANDONGDENGHAI SEEDS CO.,LTD-23.57%2 484
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.37.28%63 476
CORTEVA, INC.15.47%33 408
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED4.90%18 148
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-0.16%17 676
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS10.28%7 984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ