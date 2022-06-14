Shane Global : Announce the decision of the chairperson of the company on the ex-dividend base date (Correction of last closing date)
06/14/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
Provided by: Shane Global Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
10:55:02
Subject
Announce the decision of the chairperson of
the company on the ex-dividend base date
(Correction of last closing date)
Date of events
2022/06/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/14
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividend, Total Amount NTD 630,696,280.NTD 5.87(Per Share).
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/30
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/08
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Since the last transfer date is 2022/07/03 as a holiday, the on-site
transfer date will be moved to 2022/07/01. (new)
(2)Payment date:2022/07/29.
(3)According to the resolution of board of directors on March 23, 2022,
the chairman of the board of directors was authorized to decide
the distribution Date and other related matters.
Shane Global Holding Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 03:12:01 UTC.