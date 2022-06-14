Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Shane Global Holding Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8482   KYG806341015

SHANE GLOBAL HOLDING INC.

(8482)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
73.00 TWD   +0.14%
06/14SHANE GLOBAL : Announce the decision of the chairperson of the company on the ex-dividend base date (Correction of last closing date)
PU
06/14SHANE GLOBAL : Announcement on the list of new directors of the company
PU
06/14SHANE GLOBAL : Announce the decision of the chairperson of the company on the ex-dividend base date
PU
Shane Global : Announce the decision of the chairperson of the company on the ex-dividend base date (Correction of last closing date)

06/14/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Shane Global Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 10:55:02
Subject 
 Announce the decision of the chairperson of
the company on the ex-dividend base date
(Correction of last closing date)
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/14
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash Dividend, Total Amount NTD 630,696,280.NTD 5.87(Per Share).
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/30
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/03
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/04
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/08
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/08
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1)Since the last transfer date is 2022/07/03 as a holiday, the on-site
    transfer date will be moved to 2022/07/01. (new)
 (2)Payment date:2022/07/29.
 (3)According to the resolution of board of directors on March 23, 2022,
    the chairman of the board of directors was authorized to decide
    the distribution Date and other related matters.

Disclaimer

Shane Global Holding Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 03:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
