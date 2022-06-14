Shane Global : Announce the decision of the chairperson of the company on the ex-dividend base date (Correction of last closing date)

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/14 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash Dividend, Total Amount NTD 630,696,280.NTD 5.87(Per Share). 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/30 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/03 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/04 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/08 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/08 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Since the last transfer date is 2022/07/03 as a holiday, the on-site transfer date will be moved to 2022/07/01. (new) (2)Payment date:2022/07/29. (3)According to the resolution of board of directors on March 23, 2022, the chairman of the board of directors was authorized to decide the distribution Date and other related matters.