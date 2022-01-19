Shane Global : Announcement of the resolution by the shareholders meeting to distribute dividends,on behalf of major subsidiary Shayne (Macao Commercial Offshore) Limited
01/19/2022 | 01:42am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Shane Global Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/19
Time of announcement
14:29:11
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the shareholders
meeting to distribute dividends,on behalf of major
subsidiary Shayne (Macao Commercial Offshore) Limited
Date of events
2022/01/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: NA
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash Dividends USD$33,000,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The date of events is equal to the date of the shareholders meeting.
Shane Global Holding Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:41:06 UTC.