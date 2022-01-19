Log in
    8482   KYG806341015

SHANE GLOBAL HOLDING INC.

(8482)
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Shane Global : Announcement of the resolution by the shareholders meeting to distribute dividends,on behalf of major subsidiary Shayne (Macao Commercial Offshore) Limited

01/19/2022 | 01:42am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Shane Global Holding Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/19 Time of announcement 14:29:11
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the shareholders
meeting to distribute dividends,on behalf of major
subsidiary Shayne (Macao Commercial Offshore) Limited
Date of events 2022/01/19 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: NA
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash Dividends USD$33,000,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The date of events is equal to the date of the shareholders meeting.

Disclaimer

Shane Global Holding Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 06:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 830 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2020 651 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net cash 2020 1 297 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 7 843 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
EV / Sales 2020 2,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart SHANE GLOBAL HOLDING INC.
Duration : Period :
Shane Global Holding Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANE GLOBAL HOLDING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shu Yun Hsieh General Manager & Director
Fang Yi Lin Spokesman & Head-Finance
Chih Tung Hsieh Chairman
Kung Lien Kao Independent Director
Ming Chang Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHANE GLOBAL HOLDING INC.-0.95%284
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-13.20%8 103
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-5.46%7 346
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.6.62%3 199
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED11.78%2 377
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-7.51%2 094