Shang Properties : Information Statement

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 20-IS
INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17.1(b)
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
1. Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Information Statement Definitive Information Statement 2. Name of Registrant as specified in its charter SHANG PROPERTIES, INC.
3. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Metro Manila, Philippines
4. SEC Identification Number 145490
5. BIR Tax Identification Code 00-144-386
6. Address of principal office 5/F, Shangri-La Plaza Adm Office, EDSA corner Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong CityPostal Code1550
7. Registrant's telephone number, including area code (632) 8370-2700
8. Date, time and place of the meeting of security holders June 22, 2022 at 10:00AM via video conference
9. Approximate date on which the Information Statement is first to be sent or given to security holders May 31, 2022
10. In case of Proxy Solicitations: Name of Person Filing the Statement/Solicitor FEDERICO G NOEL JR
Address and Telephone No. 5th Floor, Shangri-La Plaza Adm Office, EDSA corner Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City/ (632) 8370-2700
11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA (information on number of shares and amount of debt is applicable only to corporate registrants):
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
COMMON
|
4,764,056,287
13. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Shang Properties, Inc.SHNG
PSE Disclosure Form 17-5 - Information Statement for Annual or
Special Stockholders' Meeting
References: SRC Rule 20 and
Section 17.10 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Date of Stockholders' Meeting
|
Jun 22, 2022
|
Type (Annual or Special)
|
Annual
|
Time
|
10:00AM
|
Venue
|
via video conference
|
Record Date
|
May 23, 2022
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
|
Start Date
|
N/A
|
End date
|
N/A
|
Other Relevant Information
|
Revision on the Addendum to the Annual Report
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Federico Jr. Noel
|
Designation
|
Corporate Secretary
