  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Shang Properties, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SHNG   PHY7700B1062

SHANG PROPERTIES, INC.

(SHNG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-31
2.560 PHP   +2.40%
06/01SHANG PROPERTIES : Information Statement
PU
05/27SHANG PROPERTIES : Information Statement
PU
05/16Shang Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Shang Properties : Information Statement

06/01/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 20-IS INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17.1(b)
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE 1. Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Information Statement Definitive Information Statement 2. Name of Registrant as specified in its charter SHANG PROPERTIES, INC.3. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization Metro Manila, Philippines4. SEC Identification Number 1454905. BIR Tax Identification Code 00-144-3866. Address of principal office 5/F, Shangri-La Plaza Adm Office, EDSA corner Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong CityPostal Code15507. Registrant's telephone number, including area code (632) 8370-27008. Date, time and place of the meeting of security holders June 22, 2022 at 10:00AM via video conference9. Approximate date on which the Information Statement is first to be sent or given to security holders May 31, 202210. In case of Proxy Solicitations: Name of Person Filing the Statement/Solicitor FEDERICO G NOEL JRAddress and Telephone No. 5th Floor, Shangri-La Plaza Adm Office, EDSA corner Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City/ (632) 8370-2700

11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA (information on number of shares and amount of debt is applicable only to corporate registrants):

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON 4,764,056,287
13. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: Philippine Stock Exchange

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Shang Properties, Inc.SHNG PSE Disclosure Form 17-5 - Information Statement for Annual or
Special Stockholders' Meeting
References: SRC Rule 20 and
Section 17.10 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Date of Stockholders' Meeting Jun 22, 2022
Type (Annual or Special) Annual
Time 10:00AM
Venue via video conference
Record Date May 23, 2022
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date N/A
End date N/A
Other Relevant Information

Revision on the Addendum to the Annual Report

Filed on behalf by:
Name Federico Jr. Noel
Designation Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Shang Properties Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
