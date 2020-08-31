Shanghai DaZhong Public Utlts Gp : FURTHER SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A LIMITED PARTNERSHIP FUND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司

Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1635)

FURTHER SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A LIMITED PARTNERSHIP FUND

Reference is made to the announcements of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated 20 August 2020 (the "Announcement") and 25 August 2020 (collectively, the "Announcements") in relation to the acquisition of interest in a limited partnership fund. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to provide Shareholders and potential investors of the Company with additional information on the identities of the ultimate beneficial owners of Beijing Zhongmin Chuangyuan Phase I Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) (北京中民創 源一期股權投資基金（有限合夥）), Ningbo Huaqiang Ruiming Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (寧波華強睿明投資合夥企業（有限合夥）), Guizhou Railway Yiqi Liuhao Equity Investment Fund Centre (Limited Partnership) (貴州鐵路壹期陸號股權投資 基金中心（有限合夥）), Guizhou Railway Investment Co., Ltd. (貴州鐵路投資有限責任公