Shanghai DaZhong Public Utlts Gp : FURTHER SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A LIMITED PARTNERSHIP FUND
08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT
上海大眾公用事業（集團）股份有限公司
Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1635)
FURTHER SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT
IN RELATION TO DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN A LIMITED PARTNERSHIP FUND
Reference is made to the announcements of Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") dated 20 August 2020 (the "Announcement") and 25 August 2020 (collectively, the "Announcements") in relation to the acquisition of interest in a limited partnership fund. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.
The Board wishes to provide Shareholders and potential investors of the Company with additional information on the identities of the ultimate beneficial owners of Beijing Zhongmin Chuangyuan Phase I Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) (北京中民創 源一期股權投資基金（有限合夥）), Ningbo Huaqiang Ruiming Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (寧波華強睿明投資合夥企業（有限合夥）), Guizhou Railway Yiqi Liuhao Equity Investment Fund Centre (Limited Partnership) (貴州鐵路壹期陸號股權投資 基金中心（有限合夥）), Guizhou Railway Investment Co., Ltd. (貴州鐵路投資有限責任公
司) and Guizhou Railway Development Fund Management Co., Ltd. (貴州鐵路發展基金管理 有限公司).
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, as at the date of this announcement:
Shanghai Shangyan Investment Centre (Limited Partnership) (上海商言投資中心（有限合夥）) is owned as to 99.9993% by Jiaxing Chunxi Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (嘉興淳曦 投資合夥企業（有限合夥）) ("Jiaxing Chunxi"). Jiaxing Chunxi is a partnership established in the PRC, and owned as to 31.0131%, 20.6754% and 17.2295% by Beijing Zhongmin Chuangyuan Phase I Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership) (北京中民創源一期股權投資基金（有限合 夥）) ("Beijing Zhongmin Chuangyuan Phase I"), Ningbo Huaqiang Ruiming Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) (寧波華強睿明投資合夥企業（有限合夥）) ("Ningbo
Huaqiang Ruiming") and Guizhou Railway Renbao Yiqi Yihao Equity Investment Fund Center
(Limited Partnership) (貴州鐵路人保壹期壹號股權投資基金中心（有限合夥）) ("Guizhou Railway Renbao Yiqi Yihao"), respectively. Beijing Zhongmin Chuangyuan Phase I is a partnership established in the PRC, the general partner and the ultimate beneficial owner of which are China Minsheng Innospring Investment Co., Ltd. (中民創源投資管理有限公司) and China Minsheng Investment Corp., Ltd. (中國民生投資股份有限公司), respectively. The largest shareholder of China Minsheng Investment Corp., Ltd. (中國民生投資股份有限公司) is Horgos Guoxin Baotai Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (霍爾果斯市國信保泰創業投資有限公司) with a shareholding of 14.9000%. The largest shareholder of Horgos Guoxin Baotai Venture Capital Co., Ltd. (霍爾果斯市國信保泰創業投資有限公司) is Zhongtai Trust Co., Ltd. (中泰信托有限責任公 司) with a shareholding of 6.1000%. The largest shareholder of Zhongtai Trust Co., Ltd. (中泰信托 有限責任公司) is China Huawen Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (中國華聞投資控股有限公司) with a shareholding of 31.5718%. The shareholder of China Huawen Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (中國華聞投資控股有限公司) is Beijing International Trust Co., Ltd. (北京國際信托有限公司) with a shareholding of 100%. The largest shareholder of Beijing International Trust Co., Ltd. (北京 國際信托有限公司) is Beijing State-owned Assets Management Corporation Limited (北京市國 有資產經營有限責任公司) with a shareholding of 34.3000%. The shareholder of Beijing State-owned Assets Management Corporation Limited (北京市國有資產經營有限責任公司) is the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, with a shareholding of 100%. Ningbo Huaqiang Ruiming is a partnership established in the PRC, the general partner and the ultimate beneficial owner of which are Ningbo Huaqiang Ruifu Investment Management Partnership (Limited Partnership) (寧波華強睿富投資管理合夥企業（有限合夥）) and Jin Huiming (金惠明). Guizhou Railway Renbao Yiqi Yihao is a partnership established in the PRC, the general partner and the ultimate beneficial owner of which are Guizhou Railway Development Fund Management Co., Ltd. (貴州鐵路發展基金管理有限公司) and Guizhou Provincial Development and Reform
Commission, respectively.
Guizhou Railway Yiqi Liuhao Equity Investment Fund Centre (Limited Partnership) (貴州鐵 路壹期陸號股權投資基金中心（有限合夥）) is owned as to 66.6371% and 33.3185% by ICBC Credit Suisse Investment Management Co., Ltd. (工銀瑞信投資管理有限公司) ("ICBC Credit Suisse") and Guizhou Railway Investment Co., Ltd. (貴州鐵路投資有限責任 公司) ("Guizhou Railway Investment"), respectively. ICBC Credit Suisse and Guizhou Railway Investment were established in the PRC. The ultimate beneficial owner of Guizhou Railway Yiqi Liuhao Equity Investment Fund Centre (Limited Partnership) (貴州鐵路壹期陸 號股權投資基金中心（有限合夥）) is Guizhou Railway Investment. The ultimate beneficial owner of Guizhou Railway Investment is Guizhou Provincial Development and Reform Commission. The general partner of Guizhou Railway Yiqi Liuhao Equity Investment Fund Centre (Limited Partnership) (貴州鐵路壹期陸號股權投資基金中心（有限合夥）) is Guizhou Railway Development Fund Management Co., Ltd. (貴州鐵路發展基金管理有限公
司) ("Guizhou Railway Development Fund"). The ultimate beneficial owner of Guizhou Railway Development Fund is Guizhou Provincial Development and Reform Commission.
The additional information as disclosed above does not affect any other information contained in the Announcements.
By order of the Board
Shanghai Dazhong Public Utilities (Group) Co., Ltd.*
Chairman of the Board
Yang Guoping
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China
31 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. YANG Guoping, Mr. LIANG Jiawei, Mr. WANG Baoping and Mr. YANG Weibiao as executive Directors; Ms. QU Jia and Mr. JIN Yongsheng as non-executive Directors; and Mr. WANG Kaiguo, Mr. CHOW Siu Lui, and Mr. LIU Zhengdong as independent non-executive Directors.
